The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Lack of passing leaves Justin Fields battered as a runner

Through three games, Justin Fields has run more than half as many times as the entire Raiders team.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Lack of passing leaves Justin Fields battered as a runner
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is backed by Texans safety Jalen Pitre on Sunday.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is backed by Texans safety Jalen Pitre on Sunday.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Texans forced Bears quarterback Justin Fields to scramble to his right on third-and-8 halfway through the fourth quarter Sunday. Fields was at a full sprint, looking down the right sideline toward receiver Darnell Mooney, when he remembered the illegal forward pass penalty he took against the Packers.

“I was taking myself back to last week,” he said.

Fields slowed down before he could get to the sticks. He debated throwing, then tucked the ball in the crook of his right elbow and ran up the sideline. He stepped out of bounds with his right foot for a loss of one —but was tackled anyway by Texans linebacker Blake Cashman.

Fields writhed on the ground in pain, went to the injury tent and eventually returned.

“I should have just ran out of bounds,” he said.

Fields has played only three games under new play-caller Luke Getsy, but he has run the ball so often that he already has mental scar tissue with which to contend. Consider it one of the many downsides to the Bears — Fields, Getsy, head coach Matt Eberflus and everyone else — not figuring out how to successfully throw a forward pass.

The Bears have been left to put the ball in Fields’ hands and, either by plan or circumstance, have him run. Fields has 27 carries, as many as Lions running back D’Andre Swift and one more than the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, one of the most outstanding, and durable,running quarterbacks of all time. Through three games, Fields has run more than half as many times as the entire Raiders team.

That doesn’t count the hits he’s taken over the course of 10 sacks.

That’s not sustainable— for the Bears’ offense or for Fields’ body.

“You always worry when he’s running the ball — but he’s a tough dude and he’s a big guy,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “So he handles it well.”

He shouldn’t have to. The Bears can’t keep letting Fields get hit so often.

“We think he’s really smart in the open field, knows when to slide and get down,” Eberflus said. “Obviously, he’s taken a couple [illegal] hits that were flagged. But he’s really good at that. He’s got great instincts that way.”

The Bears need to utilize them — but to a point. The only thing worse than the Bears’ passing game being trapped in the 1920s would be Fields not being healthy enough to try to make it better. Just ask the 49ers, who will enter the third season of the Trey Lance era next season with no idea if he’s the future of their franchise.

Eberflus defended using Fields as a runner by arguing that “only a handful” of his carries were designed runs and the rest were scrambles. That only makes the Bears’ inability to pass is that much more damning. The Bears have thrown a league-low 23 passes for a league-worst 235 yards this season. The second-worst team entering Monday night’s games, the Panthers, have approximately double in each category.

Eberflus identified Fields’ footwork and timing, particularly in the pocket, as one specific thing the quarterback had to work on this week before facing the Giants.

“That breaks down sometimes when the protection breaks down,” he said.

The coach again defended the Bears’ lack of passing, saying that the Bears are focused on playing the style they need to win each game.

“It changes week to week,” he said.

Through three weeks, though, it hasn’t. And it makes one wonder whether the Bears would have enough faith in their pass game to even consider it the best way to win.

“Yeah, I think we would have confidence,” Eberflus said, unconvincingly.

The Bears have to help Fields — and he has to help himself. Every completion he throws is one less occasion to run for his life, wondering who will hit him next.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears see bright future for CB Kyler Gordon, but he’s off to a choppy start
Note to Bears: We need some more throw days this winter
Film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ two interceptions
Bears coach Matt Eberflus maintains ‘‘day-to-day’’ status for injured RB David Montgomery
NFL will replace Pro Bowl with skills competitions, flag football game
Halas Intrigue, Episode 240: A bit of good, a bit of not so good
The Latest
A photo of Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon talking at a news conference.
Bears
Bears see bright future for CB Kyler Gordon, but he’s off to a choppy start
It’s one thing to get picked on by Aaron Rodgers, but Texans quarterback Davis Mills also had success going at Gordon.
By Jason Lieser
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Note to Bears: We need some more throw days this winter
They’ve made their mark running the ball, but a team isn’t going to go far if it can’t pass.
By Rick Telander
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls prepping for life without guard Lonzo Ball with surgery coming
Ball will have a second left knee surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and all the organization will say is he will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks and then they will have a clearer timetable.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls media day tips off with answering the critics and doubters
The Bulls spent the offseason staying the course with the roster and being questioned for it as the Eastern Conference became even more talented. During Monday’s media day, it was time for the players and front office to justify those decisions.
By Joe Cowley
 