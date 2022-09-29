Robert Quinn, Cairo Santos join list of missing Bears at practice

Some of the Bears’ best players didn’t practice Thursday.

Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn missed Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall because of an illness. Kicker Cairo Santos joined the list of missing players, too — he was out for a personal reason.

Running back David Montgomery, who has injuries to his right knee and ankle, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who hasn’t practiced in a week because of a quad injury, were also out. Montgomery isn’t expected to play Sunday; Johnson missed last week’s win against the Texans with the injury, which he suffered during practice.

Other Bears players who missed practice include Matt Adams (hamstring), safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles’ tendon).

Linebacker Roquan Smith was limited for the second-straight day because of a quad injury. Velus Jones was limited with a hamstring problem — the Bears are hopeful he can make his season debut Sunday — and linebacker Sterling Weatherford was limited with an an ankle issue.

