Bears won’t take cash at Soldier Field

The Bears won’t accept cash at Soldier Field, starting with Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers.

Fans must use a credit or debit card or mobile payment for their purchases, including roaming vendors, the team said in a release Thursday. Those who do not own such payment methods will be able to exchange cash for a pre-paid Visa Card at at the Bears’ ticket office at Gate 8 or at the pro shops near Gate 0, the “water wall” and the Club 100 levels.

In a statement Thursday, the Bears claimed that making Soldier Field cash-free increased safety, reduced touch points and improved convenience for fans by shortening lines and wait times.

Soldier Field is the last major Chicago sports venue to go cashless. Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field and the United Center have been cashless this season, a vestige of coronavirus protocols that likely won’t go away.

