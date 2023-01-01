The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions

The Bears mostly looked like they were moving in slow motion, and their disorganization cost them a chance to cut into a two-touchdown deficit just before halftime.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE ‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions
A photo of Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson running with the ball after an interception.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ended the Bears’ threat at the end of the first half with an interception.

AP Photos

The Bears’ most awkward, poorly orchestrated play of the game — and that’s really saying something — was right before halftime.

After Velus Jones’ season-long 63-yard kick return got them to the Lions’ 45-yard line with seven seconds left and no timeouts, they were disorganized on a trick play that would’ve involved Fields throwing a pass and getting the ball back on a pitch in a last-ditch shot to cut into the Lions’ 24-10 lead.

Sounds cool, but it wasn’t.

Few Bears moved full speed on the snap, the Lions were in the perfect defense and Fields threw a pass to the right sideline that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson easily jumped for an interception.

“Timing was a little off, spacing was a little off,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “A lot of mistakes going on there.”

Bears center Sam Mustipher added, “When they drop into coverage, it kinda makes the play null and void. It’s just a dead play whenever they drop all those guys into coverage. Just a rough play. The read wasn’t there. There’s nothing you can do.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs
Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
An embarrassment of epic proportions for the Bears in Detroit
Future salary-cap space, draft picks of no help to Bears in 41-10 loss to Lions
Bears’ passing game fails in 41-10 blowout loss to Lions
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs
Three takeaways from Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field:
By Patrick Finley
 
Packers safety Darnell Savage returns an interception 75 yards for a touchdown over Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Packers control their postseason fate after routing Vikings 41-17
Green Bay (8-8) will reach the playoffs if it beats division rival Detroit at home in its regular-season finale.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
A photo of Chase Claypool trying to catch a pass against the Lions.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
“He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions,” Fields said. For his part, Claypool left the locker room without talking to the media.
By Jason Lieser
 
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) scores on a 21-yard screen pass to give the Lions a 3910 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at Ford Field.
Bears
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
One play after a rare sack by Trevis Gipson gave the Bears some life, D’Andre Swift’s 35-yard run on third-and-18 fueled a second-half rout, as the Bears hit a new low — allowing 504 yards in a 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field.
By Mark Potash
 
shell_casing2.jpg
Crime
Man shot to death in Austin
A 52-year-old man standing on a sidewalk was shot just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday by someone in a car, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 