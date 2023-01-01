‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions

The Bears’ most awkward, poorly orchestrated play of the game — and that’s really saying something — was right before halftime.

After Velus Jones’ season-long 63-yard kick return got them to the Lions’ 45-yard line with seven seconds left and no timeouts, they were disorganized on a trick play that would’ve involved Fields throwing a pass and getting the ball back on a pitch in a last-ditch shot to cut into the Lions’ 24-10 lead.

Sounds cool, but it wasn’t.

Few Bears moved full speed on the snap, the Lions were in the perfect defense and Fields threw a pass to the right sideline that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson easily jumped for an interception.

“Timing was a little off, spacing was a little off,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “A lot of mistakes going on there.”

Bears center Sam Mustipher added, “When they drop into coverage, it kinda makes the play null and void. It’s just a dead play whenever they drop all those guys into coverage. Just a rough play. The read wasn’t there. There’s nothing you can do.”

