Monday, January 30, 2023
NFL sets its salary cap — and Bears have the most space

The Bears have been set to have the most salary cap space in the NFL. Now we know exactly how much.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at Halas Hall on Jan. 17.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The NFL told teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million, a source confirmed. That represents a bump from last year’s $208.2 million cap and makes official what the Bears have been anticipating for most of the 2022 season — that they’ll have a lot of room to make signings this offseason.

Per OvertheCap.com, the Bears will have $91.8 million in 2023 cap space. That figure laps the field. The Falcons rank second with $56.4 million, while the Giants are third with $44.7 million.

The Bears’ shopping list is longer than either of those two teams, though. They have only 49 players counting against their salary cap, the eighth-fewest in the league.

The Bears are expected to be a major factor this offseason. They figure to spend their salary cap on free agent additions — their major needs are on both lines, wide receiver and linebacker — as well as re-signing some of their own players. Tight end Cole Kmet figures to get a contract extension, as does cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Both former second-round picks were first eligible to sign one this month. The Bears could also consider extensions for receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, though Mooney seems far more likely.

The Bears have the first overall pick in this year’s draft. They will explore trading the pick to gather more selections. Earlier this month, general manager Ryan Poles said he would have to be “absolutely blown away” to move on from quarterback Justin Fields. Teams that do need a quarterback, however, are expected to contact the Bears about trading up to the No. 1 spot in the April draft.

