Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Bears QB Justin Fields will miss finale with hip strain

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss Sunday’s season finale with a hip strain, head coach Matt Eberflus said.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Lions on Sunday.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Eberflus said he came to Halas Hall on Monday complaining of pain. Doctors did not clear him to play in the game, Eberflus said.

Quarterback Nathan Peterman will start.

The Bears, of course, can gain from losing Sunday. They would get the first overall pick in the draft if they lose to the Vikings on Sunday — and the Texans beat the Colts.

Eberflus said after the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday that a healthy Fields would start Sunday, but seemed to equivocate on Monday. He said he planned to meet with general manager Ryan Poles during the week to sort out the plans for Fields and his teammates.

The Bears are scheduled to hold a walk-through at Halas Hall on Wednesday and full practices Thursday and Friday.

Fields separated his left shoulder Nov. 20 against the Falcons but missed only one start. He complained of a hip problem Sunday and was taken into the medical tent, where it was treated with a therapy gun. He did not miss a snap.

The Bears considered pulling him from the Lions game but Eberflus said the Bears coaching staff decided that game reps were too valuable. Fields reiterated his desire to play regardless of the situation.

“Anytime I get to play, I want to be out there, no matter who it’s with,” he said. “And the fact that I know that my guys are fighting for me, and they know that I’m fighting for them.”

Eberflus said Fields’ injury is not considered long-term, and should not affect his offseason work.

