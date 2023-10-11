‘It feel amazing’: DJ Moore reflects on receiving his first Player of the Week award

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had green slime on his face, courtesy of his daughter on Wednesday, as his family celebrated him winning NFC Offensive Player of The Week.

“It was amazing,” Moore said. “It just feels amazing. I’m all smiles right now so I want to chase another one and keep smiling like this.”

Moore showed last Thursday against the Commanders why the Bears traded for him with his career-best 230-yard performance that resulted in him being the first Bears receiver since Marcus Robinson in 1999 to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“I think everybody just was locked in from Justin [Fields] to the o-line to the receivers to the tight ends to the [running] backs,” Moore said. “We just knew that we wanted to get this win on that Thursday night on the big stage.”

For the Bears to sustain the improved offensive play, they’ll need Moore to continue to lift up the passing game, as it’ll open up opportunities for other pass catchers.

“Teams will have to respect him more,” receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. [He’ll] probably get more double teams, and then it opens up the rest of the field for other guys.”

The Bears aren’t renowned for receiving play: Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton is in the top five in career receiving yards for the franchise, and the first two spots belong to Johnny Morris and Harlon Hill, receivers whose careers ended in the 1960s. Moore’s 230 yards are the second-most in Bears history for yards in a game — Alshon Jeffrey set the record with 249 receiving yards on Dec. 1, 2013, against the Vikings.

Coach Matt Eberflus said the award comes from the entire team executing, but Moore was well deserving.

“It’s exciting to have a player win that award,” Eberflus said. “Well deserved. But again, it comes down to the whole football team. The whole offensive squad did a nice job of executing. He doesn’t get those yards and those things and all those yards without protection. The offensive line did a fabulous job. The backs and the tight ends helped in protection. And obviously, Justin did a great job delivering the ball to him. It’s a whole group effort and a whole group award. I know he would say that too. That’s where it is. But congratulations to him.”

After an up-and-down five weeks to begin the season, Fields, Moore and the offense seem to have caught a rhythm. Moore believes it’s repeatable going forward, particularly on the “faith throws” as Moore refers to the second touchdown pass from Fields in the second quarter against the Commanders.

“Shoot, if you hit on them once, you’re going to keep hitting on them because more opportunities gonna come,” Moore said.

Moore was the only receiver to catch a pass — tight ends Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan combined for seven catches and 52 yards — and score a touchdown. He ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards through five weeks and is tied for first in touchdowns with five.

“Just knowing when to dial them up and call them at the right time, everybody executing at the right time,” Moore said on the key to the offense continuing to make explosive plays. Luke [Getsy] is going to be aggressive like he was, so we just got to be on the same page with him.”