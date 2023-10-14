Bears CB Kyler Gordon will play Sunday

The Bears are getting back their starter at one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will play Sunday against the Vikings. Gordon broke his hand in the season opener against the Packers, had surgery and returned to practice this week. The Bears had three weeks after his first practice to activate him off IR.

Gordon could solve some of the Bears’ pass coverage issues — and figures to help with the pass rush, too. Eberflus likes to blitz the slot cornerback, and counts on him to help in run defense, too.

“He’s looked good,” Eberflus said Friday. “We’re excited where he is. Obviously that nickel spot is a big spot for us and he’s done a good job with that. A lot of things in there to do, and he does ’em well. He’s done a good job all week with that. He’s a real positive guy so it’s always great to have his energy out there as well. He certainly brings that passion.”

The Bears telegraphed the move on Friday when they created one open 53-man roster spot by putting running back Khalil Herbert and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on IR and signing third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster.

Gordon will be joined in the defensive backfield by cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is returning from a Week 3 hamstring injury. Safety Eddie Jackson, who hurt his foot in Week 2, is questionable to play.

