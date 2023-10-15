As Bears’ pass rush struggles, veteran DE Frank Clark is available

The Broncos cut three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Frank Clark on Saturday, clearing the way for him to sign with a new team Monday. He had five sacks for the Chiefs last season, but played just two games for the Broncos.

Clark, 30, was with the Chiefs when Bears general manager Ryan Poles was in their personnel department from 2019 through ’21. He has 58.5 sacks in 122 career games.

The Bears went into Sunday 29th in the NFL in sacks with just seven.

Poles tried to revamp the pass rush by signing DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million contract in free agency, including a $6.4 million salary-cap hit this season, and picking up veteran Yannick Ngakoue during training camp for $10.4 million on a one-year deal. Ngakoue has two sacks, and Walker has one.

The Bears still have $8.6 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

Clark likely will be available on a cheap deal for the rest of the season, but as a veteran he probably will prefer to sign with a team that’s winning. Popular opinion is that he’ll look to reunite with the Chiefs.

