Menu planner: Complement a wholesome meal with lemon-mint sugar snap peas

Lemon mint sugar snap peas

In a large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons butter on medium-high. Add 1 chopped leek (white and light green parts -- about 1 1/2 cups) and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until just softened. Add 1/4 cup white wine or unsalted chicken broth; boil 1 minute.

Stir in 1 (15-ounce) package frozen stringless sugar snap peas. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Transfer to serving dish; top with 1 tablespoon minced fresh mint and 1 tablespoon lemon zest.

For a refreshing finale, try fresh fruit sorbet. Place 2 1/2 cups (about 1 pound) any packaged frozen fruit pieces and 2 tablespoons sugar (or more to taste) into a food processor. Puree fruit by pulsing processor while gradually adding 1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice for 2 minutes or just until sorbet becomes well-blended and smooth. Serve immediately or freeze.

TIP: To serve frozen sorbet, microwave on medium (50% power) 30 seconds at a time until sorbet softens enough to serve.

Scallops in peanut sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 27 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups shredded carrots

12 to 16 sea scallops (about 1 pound)

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

1/4 cup reduced-fat creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon coriander

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 1/2 cups fresh snow peas

Sliced green onions and roasted peanuts for garnish

Heat oven to 450 degrees. On two 18-by-12-inch pieces of heavy-duty foil, divide carrots in an even layer; top each with half of scallops. In a small bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, peanut butter, cornstarch, coriander and red pepper; blend until smooth. Spoon sauce evenly over scallops; divide and arrange snow peas on top of scallops in an even layer. Double-fold foil to make a packet. Place packets in a rimmed baking pan. Bake 25 to 27 minutes. Remove from oven. Open packets away from your face to allow steam to escape. Arrange all contents on a serving platter; garnish with green onions and peanuts. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 252 calories, 20 grams protein, 7 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 27 milligrams cholesterol, 1,381 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Serve the flavorful combination over spaghetti. Add whole-grain rolls and these lemon mint sugar snap peas alongside.

Very berry trifle

Makes 12 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: none; chilling time: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS

2 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups blueberries

1 cup raspberries

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar, divided

3 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, divided

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure orange extract

1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

4 cups angel food cake cubes, divided

In a large bowl, toss berries, 1/4 cup sugar and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Set aside. In a large chilled bowl, beat cream, remaining sugar and vanilla and the orange extract with electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gently stir in sour cream. In a 2-quart glass serving bowl, layer 2 cups cake cubes, half of the berry mixture and half of the whipped cream mixture. Repeat layers; cover. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until ready to serve. Garnish with more berries if desired.

Per serving: 196 calories, 2 grams protein, 12 grams fat (52% calories from fat), 7.3 grams saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, 37 milligrams cholesterol, 85 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

International vegetable soup

Makes about 12 cups

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed

2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green peppers, celery and onion, with liquid

2 cups frozen or canned no-salt-added corn, rinsed

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted vegetable broth

2 medium red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

1 cup frozen chopped onions

1 cup medium salsa

1 cup frozen green beans

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine all ingredients; mix well. Cover and cook on high 6 hours or until vegetables are tender. Thin with additional broth or water if desired.

Per cup: 152 calories, 6 grams protein, no fat (0% calories from fat), no saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 260 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Oven-friend barbecue chicken

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Pour 1 1/2 cups buttermilk into a large, shallow dish. In a medium bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Dip 4 thighs, 4 legs and 3 breasts (all parts bone-in and skinless) in buttermilk. Drain excess liquid and dip in flour, shaking off excess. Place skin side down in an ungreased 15-by-10-inch rimmed baking pan. Coat both sides of chicken with cooking spray. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until chicken is crisp and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Meanwhile, mix 1/2 cup barbecue sauce and 2 tablespoons honey. Five minutes before chicken is done, brush with sauce. Make your own potato salad and buy deli coleslaw as accompaniments.

Spinach-and-artichoke crab salad

This meal uses imitation king crab, so you can have an elegant salad at a surprisingly low price: In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 tablespoons sliced black olives and 1 (14-ounce) can quartered water-packed artichokes. Break apart 1 (8-ounce) package refrigerated imitation king crab meat and add to bowl. Add 1 (2-ounce) can drained diced pimentos, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 cup refrigerated spinach dip, and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Gently mix until well-blended. Spoon onto a serving platter that has been covered with a bed of 4 to 6 cups fresh baby spinach. Garnish platter with 2 medium tomatoes cut into wedges and 4 quartered hard-boiled eggs.