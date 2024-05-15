The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Recipes

Menu planner: Complement a wholesome meal with lemon-mint sugar snap peas

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Lemon Mint Sugar Snap Peas

Lemon mint sugar snap peas are just the side dish to go with scallops in peanut sauce over spaghetti.

Gwynn Galvin/SwirlsOfFlavor.com

Lemon mint sugar snap peas

In a large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons butter on medium-high. Add 1 chopped leek (white and light green parts -- about 1 1/2 cups) and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until just softened. Add 1/4 cup white wine or unsalted chicken broth; boil 1 minute.

Stir in 1 (15-ounce) package frozen stringless sugar snap peas. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Transfer to serving dish; top with 1 tablespoon minced fresh mint and 1 tablespoon lemon zest.

For a refreshing finale, try fresh fruit sorbet. Place 2 1/2 cups (about 1 pound) any packaged frozen fruit pieces and 2 tablespoons sugar (or more to taste) into a food processor. Puree fruit by pulsing processor while gradually adding 1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice for 2 minutes or just until sorbet becomes well-blended and smooth. Serve immediately or freeze.

TIP: To serve frozen sorbet, microwave on medium (50% power) 30 seconds at a time until sorbet softens enough to serve.

Scallops in peanut sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 27 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups shredded carrots

12 to 16 sea scallops (about 1 pound)

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

1/4 cup reduced-fat creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon coriander

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 1/2 cups fresh snow peas

Sliced green onions and roasted peanuts for garnish

Heat oven to 450 degrees. On two 18-by-12-inch pieces of heavy-duty foil, divide carrots in an even layer; top each with half of scallops. In a small bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, peanut butter, cornstarch, coriander and red pepper; blend until smooth. Spoon sauce evenly over scallops; divide and arrange snow peas on top of scallops in an even layer. Double-fold foil to make a packet. Place packets in a rimmed baking pan. Bake 25 to 27 minutes. Remove from oven. Open packets away from your face to allow steam to escape. Arrange all contents on a serving platter; garnish with green onions and peanuts. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 252 calories, 20 grams protein, 7 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 27 milligrams cholesterol, 1,381 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Serve the flavorful combination over spaghetti. Add whole-grain rolls and these lemon mint sugar snap peas alongside.

Very berry trifle

Makes 12 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: none; chilling time: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS

2 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups blueberries

1 cup raspberries

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar, divided

3 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, divided

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure orange extract

1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

4 cups angel food cake cubes, divided

In a large bowl, toss berries, 1/4 cup sugar and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Set aside. In a large chilled bowl, beat cream, remaining sugar and vanilla and the orange extract with electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gently stir in sour cream. In a 2-quart glass serving bowl, layer 2 cups cake cubes, half of the berry mixture and half of the whipped cream mixture. Repeat layers; cover. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until ready to serve. Garnish with more berries if desired.

Per serving: 196 calories, 2 grams protein, 12 grams fat (52% calories from fat), 7.3 grams saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, 37 milligrams cholesterol, 85 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

International vegetable soup

Makes about 12 cups

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed

2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green peppers, celery and onion, with liquid

2 cups frozen or canned no-salt-added corn, rinsed

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted vegetable broth

2 medium red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

1 cup frozen chopped onions

1 cup medium salsa

1 cup frozen green beans

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine all ingredients; mix well. Cover and cook on high 6 hours or until vegetables are tender. Thin with additional broth or water if desired.

Per cup: 152 calories, 6 grams protein, no fat (0% calories from fat), no saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 260 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Oven-friend barbecue chicken

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Pour 1 1/2 cups buttermilk into a large, shallow dish. In a medium bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Dip 4 thighs, 4 legs and 3 breasts (all parts bone-in and skinless) in buttermilk. Drain excess liquid and dip in flour, shaking off excess. Place skin side down in an ungreased 15-by-10-inch rimmed baking pan. Coat both sides of chicken with cooking spray. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until chicken is crisp and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Meanwhile, mix 1/2 cup barbecue sauce and 2 tablespoons honey. Five minutes before chicken is done, brush with sauce. Make your own potato salad and buy deli coleslaw as accompaniments.

Spinach-and-artichoke crab salad

This meal uses imitation king crab, so you can have an elegant salad at a surprisingly low price: In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 tablespoons sliced black olives and 1 (14-ounce) can quartered water-packed artichokes. Break apart 1 (8-ounce) package refrigerated imitation king crab meat and add to bowl. Add 1 (2-ounce) can drained diced pimentos, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 cup refrigerated spinach dip, and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Gently mix until well-blended. Spoon onto a serving platter that has been covered with a bed of 4 to 6 cups fresh baby spinach. Garnish platter with 2 medium tomatoes cut into wedges and 4 quartered hard-boiled eggs.

