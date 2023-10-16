Bears hire veteran coach Phil Snow as defensive analyst

The Bears are naming veteran coach Phil Snow their defensive analyst, coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday.

He was most recently the Panthers’ defensive coordinator from 2020-22. Snow followed coach Matt Rhule from Baylor to the NFL. Most of Snow’s experience came from college, save for a stint with the Lions from 2005-08.

Snow coached at Boise State, Cal, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington, Eastern Michigan, Temple and Baylor.

He connects to Eberflus through Rod Marinelli, the former Bears coordinator, now retired, who is a mentor for the Bears coach. When Marinelli was the Lions’ head coach from 2006-08, Snow was his linebackers coach. The two worked together at Cal in the late 1980s and Arizona State in the early 1990s.

Marinelli introduced Eberflus to Snow at the NFL Scouting Combine years ago. Eberflus said they have similar beliefs defensively.

Snow will work inside Halas Hall developing advance scouting reports for Eberflus off film study. He will not attend games.

The Bears had been on the lookout for help on the defensive coaching staff since coordinator Alan Williams resigned in Week 3. Sources confirmed that he left as a result of his behavior in the workplace.

