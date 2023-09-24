The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Report: Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams left after inappropriate activity

Williams resigned unexpectedly Wednesday with little explanation other than that he was leaving “to take care of my health and family.”

By  Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
   
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned after being involved in inappropriate but not illegal activity, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Williams, 53, resigned Wednesday after a weeklong absence that the Bears attributed to personal reasons.

The reaction to Williams’ departure has been cautious, with Bears coaches and general manager Ryan Poles offering minimal comments or support. Williams said in a statement he was stepping away to “take care of my health and family.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was pressed on that issue Friday and acknowledged he has “friendship” with Williams and, “I have feelings for Alan Willams, of course.” Eberflus said the limited comments from the organization have been to respect Williams’ privacy.

“Everybody’s respecting space there, and it’s personal,” he said. “That’s where it is. It’s personal and that’s where it is, respecting him.”

Eberflus and Williams had worked together since 2018, when Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator and Williams was his defensive backs coach. When the Bears hired Eberflus as head coach in January 2022, he quickly added Williams as coordinator and said he would be the defensive play caller. Eberflus has been filling that role since Williams stepped away in Week 2.

Williams has worked in the NFL since 2001 and was the Vikings’ defensive coordinator in 2012 and ‘13.

