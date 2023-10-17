The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears to sign QB Trace McSorley to practice squad after Justin Fields injury

The move gives them four quarterbacks in the building, which prepares them in case Fields goes on IR.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears practice squad quarterback Trace McSorley when he played for the Ravens in 2021.

McSorley has played nine games and made his first career start last season.

Getty

The Bears plan to sign quarterback Trace McSorley to their practice squad, his agent indicated on Twitter, which appears to be a precaution in case starter Justin Fields goes on injured reserve.

The team already expects Fields to be out Sunday against the Raiders, leaving undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent to start and Nathan Peterman as the backup. If the Bears add McSorley to the active roster by Saturday, they can designate him as their emergency third quarterback.

Fields is nearly certain to miss time after dislocating his thumb on his throwing hand and would be out a minimum of four games if the Bears put him on IR. He’d be eligible to return Week 11 at the Lions after missing the Raiders game, back-to-back visits to the Chargers and Saints and a home game against the Panthers.

McSorley, 28, has been in the NFL since 2019 and played nine games. The Ravens drafted him in the sixth round out of Penn State that year, and he played three games in three seasons.

He was with the Cardinals last season and played six games. He made his only career start in Week 16 against the Buccaneers and completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception.

