The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Tyson Bagent’s 1st start another test of Bears GM Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ plan

Throughout the offseason, they got constant questions about whether they’d put enough talent around Justin Fields to facilitate his growth into a star. Now it’s whether they’ve has built enough for Bagent to have half a chance.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Tyson Bagent’s 1st start another test of Bears GM Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ plan
A photo of Bears wide receiver DJ Moore running with the ball against the Broncos.

Moore is on pace to break the Bears’ single-season receiving yards record.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The best teams stay viable when they lose their starting quarterback because they choose their backups wisely and have everything else in place.

When the Bears send undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent out for his first career start Sunday against the Raiders, it’ll be a test of general manager Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ entire plan. It’s been shaky so far.

Bagent doesn’t sound like he needs help remembering the playbook or keeping the offense orderly. What he needs is the same thing Justin Fields needed: productive play around him. The best thing his established teammates can do for him, both offensively and defensively, is their jobs.

“Any way we can help him out makes things easier,” said tight end Cole Kmet, who singled out himself and wide receivers DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney. “Tyson’s gonna get the ball out of his hands, and then we’ve gotta do damage after the catch. We’ve gotta make a guy miss and get upfield.

“That hidden yardage is a way we can really help. If you can take a six-yard catch and make it into 10, that just makes things a lot easier for him.”

Throughout the offseason, Poles got constant questions about whether he’d put enough talent around Fields to facilitate his growth into a star. With Fields out, the question is modified to whether he has built enough for Bagent to have half a chance.

Moore is the Bears’ best player and has a history of producing no matter who plays quarterback. He had eight in five seasons with the Panthers and averaged over 1,000 yards anyway.

Bagent latched onto him immediately. After Moore got just two targets from Fields in the first half against the Vikings, Bagent threw to him on six of his 14 passes. That included a terribly underthrown pass to Moore that got intercepted.

While it’s vital Bagent grasp his mistakes on that pick, including bypassing good options underneath, betting on Moore is smart.

“DJ Moore, one of the best receivers in the world, one-on-one — any time we can get that, we like it,” Bagent said.

It’s on Bagent to take advantage of that single coverage, of course, but the Bears are banking on Moore, Mooney and Kmet to create easy opportunities for him.

The offensive line hasn’t looked right all season and still won’t have its intended starters since left tackle Braxton Jones and right guard Nate Davis are out.

The Bears likely will play backup Larry Borom at left tackle, put Cody Whitehair at left guard, use Lucas Patrick at center, shift Teven Jenkins from left guard to right and hope rookie right tackle Darnell Wright can be effective despite a shoulder injury that cost him practice time.

Not only does that group need to hold up well enough to save Bagent from backpedaling and scrambling, but if the Bears resume their power running game, that also lightens his burden. For all their optimism, there’s no way the Bears want him throwing 30-40 times in his starting debut.

Which brings us to the defense.

The Bears have allowed an NFL-worst 27.8 points per game over the last two seasons, and a performance like that — or worse — would set the bar unrealistically high for Bagent.

The Raiders are averaging just 16.7 points per game and broke 20 for the first time last week thanks to a late safety. They have yet to score more than two touchdowns in a game.

Can the Bears just hold them to their average? Is that too grand a request?

If they can, it’ll give Bagent margin and a plausible path to victory. The last thing the Bears want is to be trailing all game and forcing their inexperienced quarterback to throw into a defense that knows what’s coming.

It all sounds simple enough, but if it was so feasible, they would’ve been doing it all along and wouldn’t be 1-5.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Raiders
Bears vs. Raiders — What to Watch 4
Odds against Tyson Bagent, but what if he’s good?
Taking a look at the culture clash between Bears QBs Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker aiming to make a bigger impact
Bears safety Eddie Jackson out vs. Raiders; Jaquan Brisker questionable
The Latest
Oath Keeper on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with arms raised out and face covered on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Extremism in the Ranks
Who are the Oath Keepers?
The anti-government group is best known for plotting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its notoriety extends years earlier.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Black and white image of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Chicago police officers with ties to extremist Oath Keepers stay on the force. Some have troubling records.
An investigation by WBEZ, Chicago Sun-Times and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found allegations of excessive force, improper searches and racist comments on the job.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Thanksgiving host expects me to do much of the cooking
She says the holiday is ruined unless the turkey is handled by her sister, who prepared the dinner for years and is tired of it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Web_1800x1200.png
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders whether their partner is invited, too
If a person is invited somewhere, is it implied their significant other is welcome as well? It depends ...
By Ismael Perez
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Raiders
The Bears and undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent face the 3-3 Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 