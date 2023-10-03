Bears predictions: Thursday night’s game at Commanders

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Thursday night’s game at the Commanders:

Rick Morrissey

Commanders, 34-24

There’s not much special about the Commanders. In fact, there are a few things very much not special about the Commanders, including their defense. But that shouldn’t be a deterrent against a terrible Bears team that hasn’t won since what feels like the Middle Ages. Season: 4-0.

Rick Telander

Commanders, 29-26

The Bears need to show they can win a game before I can pick them to win one. Just beat somebody. Any team. Anywhere. Anyhow. I’m not sure they remember. Season: 2-2.

Scoop Jackson

Commanders, 38-14

They beat the team by two who beat the Bears last week by three. The math is easy. Ron Rivera won’t have to worry about going for two in this one. Season: 3-1.

Patrick Finley

Commanders, 35-31

Neither team can play defense: the Bears have given up the second-most points and fifth-most yards, while Washington has allowed the fourth-most points and 11th-most yards. Season: 4-0.

Jason Lieser

Commanders, 30-27

The Commanders have actually won — twice — and just took the Eagles to overtime. The Bears have no accomplishments to mention. Season: 2-2

Mark Potash

Commanders, 30-24

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears offense will go in with confidence after a breakout game against the Broncos last week at Soldier Field. But with the Bears, there’s always something. Season: 2-2