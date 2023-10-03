Bears QB Justin Fields: Chase Claypool ‘messed up’

Quarterback Justin Fields said it “sucks” that receiver Chase Claypool was not with the Bears this week but stopped short of defending his actions Tuesday.

The Bears made Claypool inactive Sunday and told him to stay away from both Soldier Field and Halas Hall. They are expected to trade or waive Claypool soon.

Head coach Matt Eberflus, who at first said Claypool chose to skip Sunday’s game before team representatives claimed otherwise, said the receiver’s absence was unrelated to him telling the media Friday he wasn’t being put in position to succeed.

The Bears had warned Claypool about his actions and lack effort dating to Week 1. He’s been unproductive since the Bears traded for him last season, totaling 18 catches for 191 yards in 10 games.

Fields said Eberflus told the team that Claypool’s departure wasn’t the result of one action. The quarterback said the receiver’s comments from Friday contributed, though, and that “if he could take it back he definitely would.”

“I think he knows that he kind of messed up by saying that, but wish him nothing but the best,” Fields said. “He’s a talented player and he’s a great person, has a good heart and works really hard. Definitely going to be staying in touch with him regardless of what happens and wish him nothing but the best.”

Fields hasn’t talked to him since Saturday. The quarterback said Fields said then that he was “going to take some time to himself.”

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn’t want to address Claypool’s situation but later said the Bears were worried about “what we have to deal with and we’re working through with the guys that we’ve got.”

