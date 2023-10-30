Bears safety Jaquan Brisker back in concussion protocol

Eight days after he was hit on a legal pick during the Raiders’ two-point conversion, Bears safety Jaquan Brisker was put back in concussion protocol Monday.

He was cleared from concussion protocol on Oct. 22 and 23 by an independent neurologist, coach Matt Eberflus said. He then reported a fever Tuesday that lasted three days. He returned to Halas Hall Friday but didn’t feel well. He didn’t practice all week or travel to Los Angeles because of what the Bears called an illness.

The illness lifted Sunday but Brisker still didn’t feel right, so the Bears put him through concussion testing Monday morning.

“I’ve never had that happen before,” Eberflus said. “But he got ill during that process and then when he was done being ill he still had the symptoms.”

Brisker was taken off the field twice by an independent spotter during last year’s game against the Falcons but wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion until after the game. He missed three weeks — two games and the bye — before returning to face the Eagles.

Checking Edmunds’ knee

The Bears will spend the next few days evaluating middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ right knee after he took a helmet to it in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

After appearing to be in serious pain, he walked off the field under his own power, went to the blue injury tent and tested his knee while jogging on the sideline. He returned, and wound up missing only five snaps.

It seems Edmunds avoided significant long-term damage, but he but might still miss time.

“He came back and played a few plays, and that’s always a good sign,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see.”

Braxton this week?

The Bears opened up Braxton Jones’ 21-day practice window last week as part of his return from a neck injury. He’s yet to practice in full, though, and Eberflus was non-committal when asked whether he would this week.

“We’re gonna see where he is,” Eberflus said. “We’d like to get him out there this week. We’ll see where he is. We evaluate him day to day. We’re hopeful he’ll get out there.”

The Bears re-signed fellow tackle Aviante Collins to the practice squad after releasing him Saturday.