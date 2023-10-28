Bears rule out S Jaquan Brisker (illness) vs. Chargers

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will miss his first game of the season Sunday against the Chargers because of an unspecified illness. He did not fly with the team to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Brisker did not practice all week and was out of Halas Hall until Friday morning. When he arrived, coach Matt Eberflus said he was no longer experience symptoms, but didn’t seem like he was at full strength. because of an illness.

“Everything’s subsided, but he was a little bit … we’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said.

Brisker has had a star-crossed season, appearing on the Bears injury report often, but has played 91% of the defensive snaps.

There’s a chance the Bears will be without both starting safeties when they face prolific quarterback Justin Herbert because Eddie Jackson is questionable with a foot injury. Jackson said Friday he felt capable of doing everything he’d need to do in a game, but stopped short of assuring that he’d play.

