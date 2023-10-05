The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Three keys for Bears vs. Commanders

The Bears are riding a 14 game losing streak into suburban Washington, D.C., on Thursday night.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears are riding a 14 game losing streak into suburban Washington, D.C., on Thursday night. Here are three keys to beating the Commanders:

Find a way to finish.

Sunday’s come-from-ahead loss to the Broncos was dramatic, but nothing new — the Bears have the worst passing game in the NFL when it matters most, and have for years. Since drafting quarterback Justin Fields in 2021, the Bears have the worst passer rating in the fourth quarter: 57.8. No other team is below 72, and only eight are below 80.

“Going into the fourth quarter, we’ve gotta do a better job of finishing,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “We’ve gotta do a better job of executing down the stretch.”

Run away!

The Bears were able to pound the Broncos between the tackles — until they needed a half-yard on fourth down, at least. Against maybe the best front four in football, the Bears figure to take a different tack. Watch for outside urns and quick passes.

Make Sam Howell look inexperienced.

Last week’s opponent, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, has started 177 games. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, by contrast, claims five. The Bears’ defense desperately needs to take the ball away from him. They have two takeaways all year, both against Chiefs backup Blaine Gabbert.

