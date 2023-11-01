The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears fire RB coach David Walker

Walker was in his second season with the Bears, having been hired when Eberflus replaced Matt Nagy in 2022.

By  Mark Potash and Patrick Finley
   
David Walker had been the Bears running backs coach since 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears have dismissed running backs coach David Walker, a source confirmed Wednesday morning.

Walker is the second coach on Matt Eberflus’ staff to leave in 2023. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned suddenly on Sept. 21 and said he was going to “take care of my health and family.” The Sun-Times later confirmed his departure was related to conduct at Halas Hall.

Eberflus is expected to address Walker’s firing — which involved Bears human resources Tuesday — when he holds a press conference later Wednesday morning.

Walker was in his second season with the Bears, having been hired when Eberflus replaced Matt Nagy in 2022. The Bears led the NFL in rushing in his first season with 3,014 yards — with running backs David Montgomery (201 carries, 801 yards, five touchdowns) and Khalil Herbert (129-731, four touchdowns) supporting quarterback Justin Fields’ record-setting rushing season (160-1,143, eight touchdowns).

Despite injuries to running backs Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson, the Bears are sixth in rushing this season, averaging 132.8 yards per game.

When Williams left, head coach Matt Eberflus took over play-calling duties and eventually hired Phil Snow as a consultant.

It’s unclear who will take over the position coach duties for Walker; the Bears don’t have an assistant running backs coach.

