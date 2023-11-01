New Bears DE Montez Sweat eyes ‘security’

On his first day inside Halas Hall, new defensive end Montez Sweat sounded open to doing what feels inevitable after the Bears sent a second-round pick to the Commanders for him Wednesday.

The Bears figure to try to work out a contract extension with Sweat soon. They wouldn’t have traded for him otherwise.

“I’m sure my agents are talking about it,” he said. “My agents and them are talking about something. But I’m not really in any of it right now. I’m just ready to get to work. ...

“I mean, it’s thought about. Obviously, a player always wants to have security playing the sport that we’re playing. But, I mean, I’m sure everything will work itself out.”

Sweat is in the final year of his contract. He figures to have leverage over the Bears, though the team could give him a one-year franchise tag for 2024.

“I want to consider all the things around me before I make a decision,” he said.

Sweat said he would need to be comfortable not only with the financial details of a deal, but with the people who surround him on his new team.

“All that goes into play,” he said.

He’ll need to get to know his new team. As he spoke Wednesday, Sweat hadn’t even seen his locker yet.

Sweat said he should be ready to play Sunday against the Saints.

“When I evaluated him coming out from Mississippi State, and also since he’s been in the pros, what’s unique about him is that he’s one heck of a pass rusher, but he also, talking to the guys that have played against him in the building and just watching his tape, he’s a really good run player and plays with a great motor,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s a great practice player, just talking to the guys that have been with him. He’s gonna fit right into our culture in terms of working, and your best players gotta be your hardest workers.”