Tyson Bagent faces big test vs. Superdome crowd

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent was typically unfazed by the prospect of facing the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. He started his first road game of his NFL career last week against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. But the Superdome crowd is a different animal.

He’s ready, and knows he’ll have to be particularly on-point in that environment.

“Just great communication. Thorough communication. Re-emphasizing communication at a more extensive level,” Bagent said. “Then just listening up, no talking in the huddle and being as loud as I can.”

Bagent said the only difference on the road is “using the silent cadence,” which he never used in college, but isn’t a big challenge for him.

This will be Bagent’s third NFL start. He had a 97.2 passer rating in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders at Soldier Field. But was in tough against the Chargers last week, throwing two interceptions for a 62.0 rating in a 30-13 loss.

“Repetition is the mother of all learners, so the more reps I can get at this full speed in the game, the more comfortable I’ll be,” ‘Bagent said. “It’s always good to continue to get reps and I’m looking forward to continue to develop the best I can through this time.”

The Saints have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They are fifth in yards, ninth in points, seventh against the pass and second in third-down conversions. Only two quarterbacks have had better than an 87.1 rating against their defense — the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield (116.9) and the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (100.4) — both at the Superdome.

“They’re a veteran group,” Bagent said. “They’ve been together for a long time, and they don’t hesitate. They’re where they’re supposed to be. And they’re sound in what they do. So we’ve got to hone it in this weekend and stay locked in like we were [Wednesday in practice.]”

Wednesday walk-through

The Bears normally have a full practice on Wednesday before a Sunday game, but instead had a walk-through this week — part of a “rest and recovery” plan by coach Matt Eberflus, with the Bears traveling again this weekend, then playing the Panthers at Soldier Field the following. Thursday

“When you got on a trip out west … the rest and recovery is a little bit disturbed,” Eberflus said. “Then you have this [week’s] game, a Noon game, it’s another travel game and then you have a Thursday game. It’s really about rest, recovering and keeping our guys fresh.”

Injury report

The Bears said four starters would not have participated if the Bears had a full practice Wednesday: linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), guard Nate Davis (high ankle sprain) and quarterback Justin Fields (dislocated thumb).

Eberflus said Edmunds is “day-to-day with his knee” but “in a good spot, and we’ll see where it goes during the week.” He was hurt in the third quarter against the Chargers.

Center Lucas Patrick (back spasms) and safety Eddie Jackson (foot) would have practiced in full. Left tackle Braxton Jones (neck), who is in his second week of the 21-day window to return from injured reserver, would have been limited. His status for the Saints game depends on his conditioning, Eberflus said.

Cornerback Terell Smith (mono) did not practice.

Numbers game

Newly acquired defensive end Montez Sweat will wear No. 98 with the Bears. Sweat wore No. 90 with the Commanders, but second-year defensive end Dominique Robinson has that number. Robinson already had given No. 91 to Yannick Ngakoue when Ngakoue was signed in August.

