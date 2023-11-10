Bears plan to turn offensive pass interference calls into league for review

The Bears plan to turn in film of two offensive pass interference calls whistled against them in Thursday night’s 16-13 win against the Panthers. Both were called against DJ Moore, prompting the receiver to be upset after the game.

“With good right,” coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. “I think that we’re gonna look at those and turn those in and we’ll see what they say. I certainly didn’t see anything there.”

The first flag penalized Moore for blocking on a third-and-19 screen to running back Roschon Johnson that gained only four yards. It was declined. The second wiped out a 16-yard gain to receiver Trent Taylor on third-and-9 in the third quarter.

Moore said afterward that officials were “getting on my nerves” during the game.

“They called me twice for it, then they had the nerve to talk to me afterward,” he said. “Don’t talk to me afterward. Neither of them was pass interference. So that’s OK.”

Asked if he received explanation, Moore said officials told him that he drove a defender too far downfield on the first flag. He said he didn’t get an explanation for the second, most costly one.

“Maybe we need other refs,” Moore said.

