Bears RB Khalil Herbert will play vs. Lions

Bears running back Khalil Herbert will return Sunday against the Lions after missing five games with an ankle injury.

Herbert practiced in full for the third consecutive day and will be activated from injured reserve before the game, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Herbert was the Bears’ leading rusher with 272 yards on 51 carries (5.3 average) when he injured his ankle awkwardly trying catch a pass from Justin Fields in a 40-20 victory over the Commanders at FedEx Field. He had 10 carries for 76 yards in that game.

Guard Nate Davis, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, practiced in full and will start at right guard against the Lions, with Teven Jenkins moving from right guard to left guard.

Elsewhere on the injury report, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, was limited in practice Friday and is questionable.

“He looked good,” Eberflus said of Edmunds. “We got him on the grass today [Friday]. We’ll see where it goes, but we like where he is.”

Linebacker Jack Sanborn did not practice because of an illness and is questionable. Running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle) was limited and also is questionable. Linebacker Noah Sewell is out with a knee injury.