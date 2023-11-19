The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears fall apart late in 31-26 loss to Lions in QB Justin Fields’ return

The Bears blew a 26-14 lead with under four minutes left in the game.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears fall apart late in 31-26 loss to Lions in QB Justin Fields’ return
A photo of Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Lions.

Fields led the Bears to a touchdown on their first possession and threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Getty

DETROIT — The Bears blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter for the second time this season, losing to the Lions 31-26 on Sunday. They were ahead 26-14 with under four minutes remaining before their defense allowed back-to-back quick touchdown drives by the Lions.

That cost the Bears a chance to win back-to-back games and get their first NFC North win under coach Matt Eberflus. They fell to 3-8.

Former Bear David Montgomery finished the victory for the Lions on a one-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left, and the Lions added a two-point conversion.

The game ended with quarterback Justin Fields fumbling the ball out of the back of the end zone on a sack with 22 seconds remaining for a safety.

Fields returned after missing four games with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown pass for a 105.2 passer rating and rushed 18 times for 104 yards.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
On verge of breakthrough, Matt Eberflus’ Bears blow lead and lose
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman hurts ankle vs. Lions
Lions lead Bears 14-10 at halftime in QB Justin Fields’ return from thumb injury
He’s back: QB Justin Fields leads Bears to TD on first drive
Bears’ inactives vs. Lions: LB Tremaine Edmunds to play through knee injury
Three keys for Bears against the Lions
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
On verge of breakthrough, Matt Eberflus’ Bears blow lead and lose
On Day 663, progress. In Game 28, a step forward. And then, not.
By Patrick Finley
 
Metea Valley’s Will Ashford (22) shoots and hits a three against Conant.
High School Basketball
Steadying forces: A look at 17 seniors ready to take a step up this season
This is the group that impressed as juniors with breakthrough seasons. They are productive, go-to players for their respective teams, but they’re not household names in the high school basketball world just yet.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Rosalynn Carter and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, wave to the audience during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts.
Obituaries
Rosalynn Carter, former first lady influential during White House years, dies at 96
She was the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter, her husband of 77 years, during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians.
By Associated Press
 
St Ignatius’ Phoenix Gill (13) controls the ball against Gonzaga.
High School Basketball
Twenty questions on the upcoming high school basketball season
A primer on the 2023-24 boys high school basketball season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman runs for a one-yard touchdown Sunday.
Bears
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman hurts ankle vs. Lions
Foreman hurt his right ankle in the third quarter against the Lions and is questionable to return.
By Patrick Finley
 