Bears fall apart late in 31-26 loss to Lions in QB Justin Fields’ return

DETROIT — The Bears blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter for the second time this season, losing to the Lions 31-26 on Sunday. They were ahead 26-14 with under four minutes remaining before their defense allowed back-to-back quick touchdown drives by the Lions.

That cost the Bears a chance to win back-to-back games and get their first NFC North win under coach Matt Eberflus. They fell to 3-8.

Former Bear David Montgomery finished the victory for the Lions on a one-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left, and the Lions added a two-point conversion.

The game ended with quarterback Justin Fields fumbling the ball out of the back of the end zone on a sack with 22 seconds remaining for a safety.

Fields returned after missing four games with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown pass for a 105.2 passer rating and rushed 18 times for 104 yards.

