The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Lions RB David Montgomery: It’s ‘a little sweeter’ to beat Bears

Montgomery wasn’t trying to stick it to the Bears. Just beat them. And that’s what he did.

By  Mark Potash
 Updated  
SHARE Lions RB David Montgomery: It’s ‘a little sweeter’ to beat Bears
Lions running back David Montgomery celebrates a touchdown Sunday.

Lions running back David Montgomery celebrates a touchdown Sunday.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

DETROIT — David Montgomery wasn’t trying to stick it to the Bears. Just beat them. And that’s what he did.

After playing a bit role for much of the day as the Bears appeared headed to an upset victory, Montgomery helped fuel the Lions’ winning rally with five touches for 45 yards on their 11-play, 73-yard drive — including a one-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left for a stunning 31-26 victory over his former teammates Sunday at Ford Field. 

“I’m excited to win in general. But it’s definitely a little sweeter to beat them,” Montgomery said. “It felt good.”

Montgomery finished with 12 carries for 76 yards. On the final drive, he hd receptions of 13 and nine yards and rushes of 12 and 10 yards before scoring easily on first-and-goal from the 1. 

“I love this team,” Montgomery said. “To pull that one out in the fashion we did it, it was insane. It wasn’t the cleanest, but we were able to pull it out and that’s all that matters.” 

It took a tremendous collapse by the Bears to make it happen, but in Montgomery’s eyes, the Lions won it. The Bears didn’t lose it. 

“I came from the Bears. I know what kind of character those guys got over there,” Montgomery said. “That’s a good team over there. And they fought to the last second. We were able to pull it out. Hats off to those guys for standing a fight. And we’ll see them in a couple of weeks [Dec. 10 at Soldier Field]

As difficult as the game was for the Bears, there were no hard feelings afterwards Montgomery greeted many of his former teammates, Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Khalil Herbert and others, who seemed happy for him despite their own agony.

“I’m a Detroit Lion. [But] those are my guys over there,” Montgomery said. “But at the same time, they understand once you get between those white lines, it’s us or them. And they understood that. Once the game is over, they’re still my guys. I talked to Justin. I talked to Mooney. I talked to Khalil. They get it.” 

Fields echoed that sentiment. 

“David’s my brother, no matter where we are in life [or] in our football careers,” Fields said. “As much as it sucks seeing them win, I”m happy for him. He’s a great person and of course a great player. So it was great seeing him.” 

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Uber-conservative Bears pull defeat from the jaws of victory
Bears fall apart late in 31-26 loss to Lions in QB Justin Fields’ return
On verge of breakthrough, Matt Eberflus’ Bears blow lead and lose
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman hurts ankle vs. Lions
Lions lead Bears 14-10 at halftime in QB Justin Fields’ return from thumb injury
He’s back: QB Justin Fields leads Bears to TD on first drive
The Latest
Quarterback Justin Fields walking off the field after the Bears’ 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Uber-conservative Bears pull defeat from the jaws of victory
Justin Fields has his typical game, with a lot of running, moderate passing and a fumble at the worst moment.
By Rick Morrissey
 
North Carolina field hockey coach Erin Matson.
College Sports
North Carolina makes field hockey history in national-title win over Northwestern
At age 23, UNC’s Erin Matson becomes NCAA’s youngest Division I head coach to win a national championship.
By USA Today Sports
 
A detainee’s hands are shown behind bars. Illinois’ decision to end cash bail means greater fairness in the state’s criminal justice system, a former prosecutor writes.
Other Views
Pretrial Fairness Act is shifting the scales of justice for Illinois
Pretrial justice is the key to upholding accountability and ensuring public safety, a former prosecutor and victim advocate writes. It should be based on community safety, not the size of someone’s bank account.
By Lisel Petis
 
Authorities investigate a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, injuring nearly 40 people, last Thursday.
News
Passengers question role of human error in CTA Yellow Line crash
Passengers ask why a snow plow was on an active track. A transportation expert wonders how the CTA didn’t know stopping distances. Thirty-eight people were injured.
By David Struett
 
Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, and teammates celebrate after a play against the Chargers.
NFL
Packers top Chargers 23-20 on Jordan Love’s late TD pass
Love went 27 of 40 and became the first Packer to throw for more than 300 yards since Aaron Rodgers had a 341-yard day against the Bears on Dec. 12, 2021.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 