Thursday, November 23, 2023
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman still hampered by shin and ankle injury

The Bears have additional depth at running back with Khalil Herbert back from his own ankle injury, but Herbert looked limited in his first game back Sunday. He ran 16 times for just 35 yards.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman is tackled Sunday.

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Running back D’Onta Foreman, who’s been hampered the past two games with a shin and ankle injury, would not have practiced Thursday had the Bears held anything more substantial than a walk-through.

Herbert, who spent time on the sideline against the Panthers, came out in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Center Lucas Patrick, who hurt his back when blocked while the Lions thought they were returning a fumble, would have missed practice. The Bears were upset by the hit on Patrick, which they believe came after the Lions knew there was no fumble.

Swing tackle Larry Borom would have sat out with an illness, while rookie linebacker Noah Sewell remains out because of a knee injury he suffered during practice last week. He’s not expected to return soon.

Fullback Khari Blasingame is nurisng a shoulder injury but would have practiced in full Thursday.

