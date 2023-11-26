The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4

The Bears and quarterback Justin Fields have to find a better way to handle the Vikings’ blitzing pass rush than they did in a 19-13 loss on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) suffered a dislocated thumb when he was sacked by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter in the Bears’ 19-13 loss on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

KEY MATCHUP

Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not manage the Vikings pass rush well in a 19-13 loss on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. He was sacked four times in 17 drop-backs before leaving the game in the third quarter with a dislocated thumb. 

Fields, in fact, reacted poorly to free blitzer D.J. Wonnum on the very first play from scrimmage and was sacked before he could throw to the “hot” receiver, fullback Khari Blasingame. And he held on to the ball too long on the final sack, by Danielle Hunter — and suffered the injury on that play. 

The solution this time? “Just being on the same page,” Fields said. “I felt like we made too many mental mistakes last time we played them. We’re better than that. [Being] locked-in and getting the ball out fast when we need to when they bring that pressure. It’s gonna be key.” 

Hunter, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, is second in the NFL with 12 sacks this season — one or more in nine of 11 games. He had two against the Bears at Soldier Field. The second matchup against Bears standout rookie right tackle Darnell Wright will be one to watch. 

TRENDING

The Bears are still last in the NFL in third-down defense (47.6% — 68-of-143) after allowing the Lions to convert 8-of-11 third-downs last week. 

The Bears have allowed 50% or more third-down conversions in eight of 11 games. Most of their rare success on third-down defense has come against losing teams — the Panthers (3-of-15) and the Raiders (2-of-9). The exception is the 6-5 Vikings, who converted just 2-of-13 third-downs against the Bears at Soldier Field, but still won 19-13. 

With Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, the Vikings are converting 43.2% of their third downs (19-of-44). 

PLAYER TO WATCH 

Bears coach Matt Eberflus took some heat when defensive end Montez Sweat played just 39 of 62 snaps (61.9%) against the Lions last week. After initially saying, “That’s how we do it,” Eberflus later acknowledged “It’s a good question” and said Sweat’s snap percentage will increase in upcoming games, presumably starting with this one. 

“The way we practice and the way we do things, I think he will be in there more as we get going,” Eberflus said. 

Sweat still is getting acclimated to the Bears’ defense and expects to have a bigger impact the more he plays. 

“Everything is still moving fast, but let me tell you — I’m light years ahead of where I was two weeks ago,” Sweat said. 

X-FACTOR

The Bears not only are pretty close to full strength, but will have several key players in their second game back from injury — Fields, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, right guard Nate Davis and running back Khalil Herbert. 

For the Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury, could return Monday. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears search for a closer: ‘The stars got to be stars’
‘T’ in Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle stands for turnovers, but Bears aren’t getting many
A lot at stake for Luke Getsy, Matt Eberflus vs. Vikings
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson hurts ankle in Saturday’s practice
Bears vow not to let Lions beat them twice
Bears need a breakout from RB Khalil Herbert
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears search for a closer: ‘The stars got to be stars’
The Bears’ defense showed signs of becoming a force, with three takeaways against the Lions last week before collapsing in the fourth quarter. Now they need to develop the mental toughness it takes to finish. “Finishing is ... 90% mental, 10% talent,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.
By Mark Potash
 
KW_CST_112623_010.jpg
High School Sports
Kenner Classic high school basketball notebook
Recap of Saturday’s action at the first Kenner Classic at Young
By Kyle Williams
 
Thomas Delany Jr. Staff Photographer. Sunrise Assisted Living resident, Dan Dunkleman (left), plays a Valentines Day game of bingo with Woodland Elementary West students, Amy Schgiferl (center), 7, and Brandon Keaskowski (right), 6, both of Gurnee. Students in the first grade classes of teachers Jill Unger and Katie Moulds delivered valentines, sang songs, played games, and handed out treats to residents at Sunrise Assisted Living in Gurnee.
Age Well
Assisted living homes’ added fees are driving up consumer costs
These highly profitable facilities often charge $5,000 a month or more and then layer on fees at every step.
By KFF Health News
 
Butler.jpg
High School Basketball
Balanced scoring effort powers Butler past Plainfield East
The Lady Lynx’s depth was the difference in the game. Their key players other than Walton showed up and contributed in huge ways
By Kyle Williams
 
An illustration portraying two swans crossing paths.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders where to turn when dating sites aren’t an option
No matter our age or circumstances, we all need options.
By Ismael Perez
 