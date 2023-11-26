Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not manage the Vikings pass rush well in a 19-13 loss on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. He was sacked four times in 17 drop-backs before leaving the game in the third quarter with a dislocated thumb.

Fields, in fact, reacted poorly to free blitzer D.J. Wonnum on the very first play from scrimmage and was sacked before he could throw to the “hot” receiver, fullback Khari Blasingame. And he held on to the ball too long on the final sack, by Danielle Hunter — and suffered the injury on that play.

The solution this time? “Just being on the same page,” Fields said. “I felt like we made too many mental mistakes last time we played them. We’re better than that. [Being] locked-in and getting the ball out fast when we need to when they bring that pressure. It’s gonna be key.”

Hunter, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, is second in the NFL with 12 sacks this season — one or more in nine of 11 games. He had two against the Bears at Soldier Field. The second matchup against Bears standout rookie right tackle Darnell Wright will be one to watch.

TRENDING

The Bears are still last in the NFL in third-down defense (47.6% — 68-of-143) after allowing the Lions to convert 8-of-11 third-downs last week.

The Bears have allowed 50% or more third-down conversions in eight of 11 games. Most of their rare success on third-down defense has come against losing teams — the Panthers (3-of-15) and the Raiders (2-of-9). The exception is the 6-5 Vikings, who converted just 2-of-13 third-downs against the Bears at Soldier Field, but still won 19-13.

With Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, the Vikings are converting 43.2% of their third downs (19-of-44).

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears coach Matt Eberflus took some heat when defensive end Montez Sweat played just 39 of 62 snaps (61.9%) against the Lions last week. After initially saying, “That’s how we do it,” Eberflus later acknowledged “It’s a good question” and said Sweat’s snap percentage will increase in upcoming games, presumably starting with this one.

“The way we practice and the way we do things, I think he will be in there more as we get going,” Eberflus said.

Sweat still is getting acclimated to the Bears’ defense and expects to have a bigger impact the more he plays.

“Everything is still moving fast, but let me tell you — I’m light years ahead of where I was two weeks ago,” Sweat said.

X-FACTOR

The Bears not only are pretty close to full strength, but will have several key players in their second game back from injury — Fields, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, right guard Nate Davis and running back Khalil Herbert.

For the Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury, could return Monday.

