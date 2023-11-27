Bears returner/receiver Velus Jones active for Vikings game

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers

Bears receiver Velus Jones runs against the Chargers last month.

dPhoto by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — After being a healthy scratch the last two weeks, Velus Jones is back on the Bears’ active roster for Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

Jones had been producing little on offense and having few opportunities to do anything more than take a touchback on kick returns. The Bears consider him their best kick returner, a role he could resume at kickoff.

Earlier Monday, the Bears activated linebacker DeMarquis Gates and cornerback Christian Matthew from the practice squad. Matthew will give the Bears depth with rookie Tyrique Stevenson out with an ankle injury he suffered during Saturday’s practice.

On Sunday, the Bears ruled out running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), tackle Larry Borom (illness) and Stevenson. Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell didn’t practice all week because of a knee injury.

The Bears also ruled out quarterback Nathan Peterman, defensive end Dominique Robinson and safety Quindell Johnson.

