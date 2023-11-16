Bears returner Velus Jones’ path to return: ‘Keep developing’

Receiver/returner Velus Jones has a path toward returning — at some point.

The Bears made Jones a healthy scratch Thursday, five days after he was whistled for a facemask penalty while covering a punt against the Saints.

“He’s got to just work his tail off in practice,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “He’s got to keep developing and he’ll have a chance out there to compete. We’re always going to try to put the best guys out there for that game to win that week. It can change week-to-week. He’s just to keep going about his business the right way.”

Hightower said his practice performance Wednesday was one of his best of the year.

The Bears had hoped Jones would continue his above-average kickoff returns, and he has, averaging 27.2 yards. He’s only returned six kicks, though, and has provided little in terms of offense. He’s caught three passes for nine yards, dropping what would have been a touchdown pass against the Chargers, and has run four times for 22 yards. That’s not the production the Bears envisioned when they used a third-round pick on him last year.

The Bears played Tyler Scott at kick returner in his place. He returned one kickoff for 24 yards.