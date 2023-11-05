Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start

NEW ORLEANS — Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss his third game Sunday.

The team made Fields inactive against the Saints, indicating Tyson Bagent will make his third start and Nathan Peterman will be the backup.

Fields was back at practice in a limited capacity Friday, which he said was the first time he had thrown a pass since dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand Oct. 15 against the Vikings.

Bagent finished that game and started the next two in Fields’ place. The Bears lost 19-13 to the Vikings, beat the Raiders 30-12 and got destroyed 30-13 by the Chargers. He completed 70% of his passes over those three games, threw one touchdown pass and three interceptions and posted a 73.8 passer rating.

Fields played his best two games of the season leading up to an underwhelming performance against the Vikings. Overall, he has a 91.6 passer rating, has completed 61.7% of his passes and averaged 200.2 yards passing per game — all career highs.

Here are the Bears’ inactives against the Saints:

QB Justin Fields

RG Nate Davis (ankle)

DE Dominique Robinson

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee)

CB Terell Smith (illness)

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

