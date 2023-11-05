The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start

Fields was back at practice in a limited capacity Friday, his first time throwing since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start
A photo of Bears quarterback Just Fields throwing in warmups.

Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand against the Vikings on Oct. 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NEW ORLEANS — Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss his third game Sunday.

The team made Fields inactive against the Saints, indicating Tyson Bagent will make his third start and Nathan Peterman will be the backup.

Fields was back at practice in a limited capacity Friday, which he said was the first time he had thrown a pass since dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand Oct. 15 against the Vikings.

Bagent finished that game and started the next two in Fields’ place. The Bears lost 19-13 to the Vikings, beat the Raiders 30-12 and got destroyed 30-13 by the Chargers. He completed 70% of his passes over those three games, threw one touchdown pass and three interceptions and posted a 73.8 passer rating.

Fields played his best two games of the season leading up to an underwhelming performance against the Vikings. Overall, he has a 91.6 passer rating, has completed 61.7% of his passes and averaged 200.2 yards passing per game — all career highs.

Here are the Bears’ inactives against the Saints:

QB Justin Fields
RG Nate Davis (ankle)
DE Dominique Robinson
LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee)
CB Terell Smith (illness)
S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Saints
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman fined $43,709
Bears activate LT Braxton Jones
New Bears DE Montez Sweat signs contract extension ahead of Saints game
Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ biggest problem is fundamental
Bears vs. Saints — What to Watch 4
The Latest
Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George D. Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial
If the son takes a plea deal, the trial may be the public’s only look into the evidence against him. Prosecutors say they will call 10 witnesses and read transcripts from the son’s police interrogation in the trial against his father, Robert Crimo Jr.
By David Struett
 
Mount Carmel’s Kevin Gardner (19) and Darrion Gilliam (17) celebrate after a touchdown against Prospect.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12
It’s a major shakeup as seven new teams join before the state quarterfinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Nazareth’s Jake Cestone (7) celebrates his long reception with fellow receiver Trenton Walker (19).
High School Football
2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule
high-school-football-ihsa-state-playoff-pairings-brackets-illinois-quarterfinals
By Michael O’Brien
 
Tailpipes, pictured, and mufflers are all part of cars’ exhaust systems. Loud mufflers may soon be caught on camera in downtown Chicago, potentially resulting in traffic tickets for drivers.
Letters to the Editor
Please, City Council, get tough on noisy cars and motorcycles downtown
Drivers diminish quality of life for others when they operate modified muffler systems and window-shaking sound systems in neighborhoods.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A dense fog advisory is in effect Jan. 24, 2020.
Weather
Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago
Visibility could be limited to a quarter mile until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
By Sun-Times Wire
 