Bears safety Jaquan Brisker active vs. Browns

CLEVELAND — Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is active and figures to start Sunday against the Browns after being questionable with a groin injury suffered in practice Wednesday.

Brisker worked out with trainer Andre Tucker and safeties coach Andre Curtis about two hours before Sunday’s game and apparently checked out fine.

Receiver DJ Moore, who was questionable but was expected to play all along, is indeed active after hurting his ankle against the Lions.

The Bears’ injury report is much cleaner than that of the Broncos, who ruled out center Ethan Pocic, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo on Friday. They put safety Grant Delpit, tackle Dawand Jones and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on injured reserve in the past week.

Standout cornerback Denzel Ward will play despite having a shoulder injury. Northwestern alum Anthony Walker, an inside linebacker with a knee injury, won’t play.

The Bears ruled out linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) on Friday. The Bears made guard Ja’Tyre Carter, quarterback Nathan Peterman and safety Quindell Johnson inactive Sunday.

