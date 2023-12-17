The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Bears LG Teven Jenkins carted to locker room after injury vs. Browns

The Bears sent veteran Cody Whitehair in to take his spot.

By  Jason Lieser
   
The Bears' Teven Jenkins was hurt during the second quarter against the Browns.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND — Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins went to the locker room with an unspecified injury shortly before halftime of their game against the Browns. Cody Whitehair replaced him on the Bears’ final possession of the half.

It was unclear how Jenkins got hurt, but he was on the grass for a long time as the medical staff tended to him, and Browns defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Shelby Harris stayed on the field to see if he was alright.

Jenkins struggled to walk to the bench, and the Bears’ staff didn’t appear to be checking a specific area of his body before calling for a cart to drive him to the locker room.

Jenkins has dealt with injuries throughout his three seasons with the Bears and missed four games to start this season. When healthy he arguably has been their most reliable offensive lineman.

The Bears and Browns are tied 7-7 at halftime.

