The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus defers evaluation of OC Luke Getsy until after season

The Bears are 22nd in scoring this season, and quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t thrived under Getsy.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears coach Matt Eberflus defers evaluation of OC Luke Getsy until after season
A photo of Matt Eberflus speaking at a news conference.

Eberflus is 8-23 as Bears head coach.

AP Photos

Bears coach Matt Eberflus steered clear of assessing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s performance this season and whether he fits the team’s long-term plans. He said instead that will be examined after the final three games of the season.

“I love Luke,” Eberflus said. “He’s a great leader in the room. Like I said, I’ll evaluate everything at the end.”

In a series of questions about Getsy and the struggling offense, Eberflus redirected the conversation to the upcoming game against the Cardinals. At 5-9, the Bears are on the brink of mathematical elimination from the playoffs.

When pressed on whether evaluating Getsy was a pressing, big-picture concern, Eberflus said, “Sure. Oh yeah. No question, no question. And we’re gonna assess all those things at the end and, again, we’ve gotta play these games right here, right now, so we’re gonna focus on being our best when our best is required, and that’s required today.”

It’s not necessarily clear that Eberflus will be making the call on Getsy, either. At 8-23 overall and with the Bears falling well short of expectations this season, there’s no guarantee he will be back next season.

While the defense has looked better since the trade for defensive end Montez Sweat in October, Eberflus is responsible for the offense as well. The Bears managed only a field goal and a one-yard touchdown drive in their 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The Bears are averaging 20.5 points per game, 22nd in the NFL, and are 27th in yards passing at 183.5 per game.

