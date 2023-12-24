Bears RB Khalil Herbert runs for 112 yards vs. Cardinals

Bears running back Khalil Herbert had more rushing yards in Sunday’s win against the Cardinals — 112 on 20 carries — than he did in the previous two months combined. In fact, his opening run of 13 yards was more than he’d gained in either of the previous two games.

“I liked his tempo and the way he brought it to the game,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “Everything starts with passion.”

Herbert said the Bears focused all week on running the ball after gaining 88 yards on 27 carries against the Browns. Sunday, the Bears ran for 250 yards on 39 carries.

“Just focusing on the details — that was a big thing this week,” Herbert said.

Herbert was part of a two-man rotation — rookie Roschon Johnson had nine carries for 37 yards — because fellow running back D’Onta Foreman was out because of a personal reason. Foreman sat out Thursday’s practice for the same reason but returned Friday.

Santos kicks

One day after signing a four-year, $16 million contract extension, Bears kicker Cairo Santos made both his field goals — from 49 and 29 yards — and three extra points.

Santos, whose contract was set to expire, said the deal came together quickly.

“I told my agent to not really update me with anything, because I wanted to keep focus on the season, until he needed me,” Santos said. “He called me Wednesday.”

Santos, who turned 32 last month, signed his first extension with the Bears after the 2020 season.

“This time it feels more special to me, because as it gets later in your career you have to play even better,” he said. “You have to keep your body in even better shape, just to keep having the longevity.”

This and that

• After posting 13 takeaways in their last four games, the Bears defense did not have a single one Sunday.

• Defensive end Montez Sweat, who had at least one sack in each of his last four games, did not record one Sunday. He did bat down a Kyler Murray pass, though, and was credited with two tackles.