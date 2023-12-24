The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears inactives vs. Cardinals: RB D’Onta Foreman out because of personal matter

The Bears also will be without starting left guard Teven Jenkins because of a concussion.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of D’Onta Foreman running in a game.

Foreman is averaging 3.9 yards per carry this season.

The Bears won’t have veteran running back D’Onta Foreman against the Cardinals today. He is out because of a personal matter.
Foreman practiced Wednesday, then missed practice Thursday for what the team called a personal reason, then was limited in practice Friday.
Foreman lead all Bears running backs with 425 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries this season for an average of 3.9 yards per rush. Khalil Herbert is at 4.2 yards per carry, and rookie Roschon Johnson is averaging 4.6.

Johnson has played the most snaps of the three at 303.

Foreman has made significant contributions for the Bears this season, but the running game as a whole has quieted lately. No Bears running back has topped 50 yards in any of the last four games.

Foreman was inactive four of the first five games, then averaged 70.2 over the next five. He ran six times for minus-six yards in the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Browns last week.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

QB Nathan Peterman
RB D’Onta Foreman (personal)
LG Teven Jenkins (concussion)
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral)
LB Noah Sewell (knee)
DB Quindell Johnson

