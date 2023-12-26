Bears LG Teven Jenkins still in concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Falcons

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins has been out since suffered a concussion in the Browns game Dec. 17, and coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday he was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Bears played veteran Cody Whitehair in his spot against the Cardinals, and he was in for every snap. He is in line to start again if Jenkins is not cleared.

Whitehair, the longest-tenured Bear, began the season at left guard when Jenkins was on injured reserve. He switched to center in Week 6, but was not reliable snapping the ball and got pulled in favor of Lucas Patrick. He stayed in the lineup at left guard because right guard Nate Davis got hurt, and the Bears used Jenkins in his spot.

Once Davis came back, Whitehair was the odd man out. He had not started since Nov. 9.

Jenkins has been one of the Bears’ best offensive linemen, but durability is a concern. He has played 29 of a possible 49 games since the team drafted him in the second round in 2021.

