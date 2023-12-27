Bears to practice without TE Cole Kmet, WR Darnell Mooney

The Bears could face the Falcons on Sunday without some of their best pass catchers.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet won’t practice Wednesday after hurting his knee Sunday against the Cardinals, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Receiver Darnell Mooney is in concussion protocol, too, after reporting symptoms on Monday morning.

Guard Teven Jenkins remains in concussion protocol after hurting his head against the Browns, though he’ll be able to do some work in practice. Center Lucas Patrick will be limited with a knee injury.

Kmet appeared to get hurt when he was tackled after a 29-yard completion with about nine minutes left in the first. He finished the half with four catches for a career-high 107 yards, but did not return for the second half. Coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that the Bears were optimistic about Kmet’s injury.

Receiver DJ Moore will practice. he hurt his ankle on the Bears’ first completion of Sunday’s game when he was rolled up on by behind. He returned to the game but was mostly a decoy; he caught three passes for 16 yards.

Running back D’Onta Foreman, who missed Sunday’s game for personal reasons, is back with the team.