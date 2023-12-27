The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears to practice without TE Cole Kmet, WR Darnell Mooney

Kmet hurt his knee Sunday. Mooney is in concussion protocol, too, after reporting symptoms on Monday morning.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears to practice without TE Cole Kmet, WR Darnell Mooney
Bears tight end Cole Kmet is tackled Sunday.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet is tackled Sunday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears could face the Falcons on Sunday without some of their best pass catchers.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet won’t practice Wednesday after hurting his knee Sunday against the Cardinals, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Receiver Darnell Mooney is in concussion protocol, too, after reporting symptoms on Monday morning.

Guard Teven Jenkins remains in concussion protocol after hurting his head against the Browns, though he’ll be able to do some work in practice. Center Lucas Patrick will be limited with a knee injury.

Kmet appeared to get hurt when he was tackled after a 29-yard completion with about nine minutes left in the first. He finished the half with four catches for a career-high 107 yards, but did not return for the second half. Coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that the Bears were optimistic about Kmet’s injury.

Receiver DJ Moore will practice. he hurt his ankle on the Bears’ first completion of Sunday’s game when he was rolled up on by behind. He returned to the game but was mostly a decoy; he caught three passes for 16 yards.

Running back D’Onta Foreman, who missed Sunday’s game for personal reasons, is back with the team.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears LG Teven Jenkins still in concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Falcons
Bears unsure of TE Cole Kmet’s availability vs. Falcons after knee injury
Bears’ Matt Eberflus brushes off QB Justin Fields, OC Luke Getsy ‘arguing’ about formation
NFL Power Rankings: WIll the Bears regret beating the Cardinals?
Bears, QB Justin Fields still looking to ignite passing offense with 2 games left
1st-and-10: Wins adding up for Bears GM Ryan Poles
The Latest
A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said. The man was airlifted to a hospital.&nbsp;
News
Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after spotted by passersby. ‘It’s a miracle that he’s alive.’
Two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind., according to Indiana State Police.
By Associated Press
 
Fenwick’s Nathaniel Marshall (23) and Naperville North’s Jack Kallstrand (11) battle for the ball at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the holiday tournament results.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Felix, 72, who received $500 a month from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, carries bags of groceries outside his home in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, May 26, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Year in review 2023
How we tracked recipients of guaranteed income
Guaranteed income pilot programs in the Chicago area have been part of a national movement testing the effects of unrestricted cash assistance on households struggling to make ends meet.
By Elvia Malagón
 
People carrying shopping bags cross a street in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile the day after Christmas.
Business
Chicago Christmas shoppers spend big despite inflation fears
Early data from Mastercard SpendingPulse said overall spending nationwide for the holiday season was up about 3% amid signs shoppers were deliberate but not stingy.
By David Roeder and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Carjacking victims shot during gun battle with attacker on West Side
A man being carjacked fired a gun at the attackers, who fled after shooting him and a woman in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 