The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Darnell Mooney out, Teven Jenkins in vs. Falcons

Mooney has been in concussion protocol since Monday. TE Cole Kmet (knee) and C Lucas Patrick are questionable. Jenkins has been cleared from concussion protocol is expected to start at left guard.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears’ Darnell Mooney out, Teven Jenkins in vs. Falcons
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney has 31 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown this season.

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney will not play against the Falcons on Sunday because of a concussion he suffered last week against the Cardinals.

Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and center Lucas Patrick (knee) are questionable. Guard Teven Jenkins, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, has been cleared to exit concussion protocol and is expected to start against the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) had full participation in practice Friday and are expected to play Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
In my 10th year covering the Bears, they still found a new way to surprise me
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson to test Bears’ league-best run defense
Falcons are ideal test for Bears QB Justin Fields to show he can pass vs. top defenses
Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower: There won’t be another Devin Hester in my lifetime
S Eddie Jackson nears end of ‘craziest’ season — and possibly his Bears career
Bears’ ‘Wolverine’ DJ Moore is full-go for Falcons game after ankle injury
The Latest
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls guard Dalen Terry finding out actions speak louder than words
Terry has always said the right things about staying ready to play, but he’s getting better at showing it. Case in point was his performance in the loss to Indiana. As short-handed as the Bulls currently are, Terry will continue getting chances.
By Joe Cowley
 
FIRE_123023_10.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 11 news photos from the last full week of 2023
An unusually warm holiday week sees families gather outdoors and Chicagoans celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Matt Eberflus’ attempts to explain away the departure of two assistant coaches within six weeks this season were clunky and unsatisfying.
Year In Review 2023
In my 10th year covering the Bears, they still found a new way to surprise me
You see a lot covering an NFL team for a decade, but the 2023 Bears have presented a unique level of chaos.
By Patrick Finley
 
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson to test Bears’ league-best run defense
The Bears have the best rushing defense in the NFL. But they haven’t seen anyone like Robinson this season.
By Patrick Finley
 
A mural at North and Springfield avenues Humboldt, done more than 40 years ago.
Murals and Mosaics
How do we find the great murals we feature? Often, just by driving around
We get ideas for our weekly “Murals and Mosaics” series from readers sending in tips, by searching social media and by roaming the city and suburbs on the lookout.
By Robert Herguth
 