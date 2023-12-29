Bears’ Darnell Mooney out, Teven Jenkins in vs. Falcons

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney will not play against the Falcons on Sunday because of a concussion he suffered last week against the Cardinals.

Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and center Lucas Patrick (knee) are questionable. Guard Teven Jenkins, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, has been cleared to exit concussion protocol and is expected to start against the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) had full participation in practice Friday and are expected to play Sunday.

