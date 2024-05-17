Summer Guide 2024: Theater

The Chicago theater scene shows no sign of slowing down as evidenced by the spring/summer season, which is filled with a wide array of work ranging from musicals (Broadway previews to beloved classics), dramas and comedies (welcome back Michael Shannon and Laurie Metcalf), interactive works (a puzzle master and magic), outdoor productions (The Bard in the park) and plenty of children’s theater for budding stagegoers (“Corduroy,” anyone?).

Here’s a look at some of what’s playing on area stages in the months ahead; there’s something for everyone to enjoy and support this great community of theater artists.

“Jump”: Shattered Globe Theatre presents Charly Evon Simpson’s drama about two strangers exploring the idea of survival as they dive into loss, grief, mental health and family relations. AmBer Montgomery directs. To June 1. Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $15-$52; sgtheatre.org

“The Thanksgiving Play”: Larissa FastHorse’s satirical comedy that follows four well-intentioned theatre people intent on creating an elementary school Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. Jess McLeod directs. To June 2. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$86; steppenwolf.org

“Judgment Day”: Jason Alexander stars in Rob Ulin’s world premiere comedy about a morally bankrupt lawyer who’s threatened with eternal damnation after a near-death experience. Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs. To June 2. Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, $64+; chicagoshakes.com

Megan Hilty stars as Madeline Ashton in the musical “Death Becomes Her” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Death Becomes Her”: Julia Mattison, Noel Carey and Marco Pennette’s world premiere musical adaptation of the 1992 movie about a popular actress and her best frenemy, a long-suffering author who lives in her shadow. Christopher Gattelli directs. To June 2. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $33-$113; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Music Man”: Meredith Willson’s musical comedy about a fast-talking traveling salesman who cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he vows to organize, but he plan is to skip town. Katie Spelman directs. To June 2. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $60+; marriotttheatre.com

“Into the Earth With You”: Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents Brian Watkins dramedy full of unexpected twists and turns, dynamic family relationships and assurances that the spirit world is all around us. Kurt Naebig directs. To June 2. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $44; btechicago.com

“Gods & Monsters”: Adapted by Thomas Mullen, the play now makes race a central theme as it focuses on film director James Whale (“Frankenstein,” “Bride of Frankenstein”) as he reminisces about his life. Paul Oakley Stovall directs. To June 2. Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $37.75; theaterwit.org

“Lavender Men”: About Face Theatre presents Roger Q. Mason’s fantasia about a fat, multi-racial femme, who conjures President Abraham Lincoln and his law clerk, Elmer Ellsworth, and uses this meeting to confront issues of visibility, race and LGBTQ+ inclusion. Lucky Stiff directs. To June 8. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can $5-$35; aboutfacetheatre.com

“English”: Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of four Iranian adults studying to take a language exam which they see as the key to their future. Hamid Dehghani directs. To June 9. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $15-$55; goodmantheatre.org

“Turret”: A Red Orchid Theatre presents Michael Shannon, Travis A. Knight and Lawrence Grimm in Levi Holloway’s drama about two men surviving in a facility deep underground in the wild woods of the Pacific Northwest as something terrible looms just outside. Holloway directs. To June 9. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $70; aredorchidtheatre.org

Professional gambler Sky Masterson (Pepe Nufrio) woos Sarah Brown (Erica Stephan), the prim-and-proper Save-A-Soul missionary in “Guys and Dolls” at Drury Lane Theatre. Brett Beiner

“Guys and Dolls”: Based on the stories of Damon Runyon, the musical is a romantic comedy involving con-man Nathan Detroit, high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson and straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. Dan Knechtges directs. To June 9. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $52.95-$105.45+; drurylanetheatre.com

“A Year with Frog and Toad”: Arnold Lobel’s lovable characters are brought to life in a Tony Award-nominated musical filled with hummable tunes by Robert and Willie Reale. Michelle Lopez-Rios directs. To June 9. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $55.25; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”: Robert Leleux’s parody tribute to the classic sitcom about the adventures of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia, four women of a certain age enjoying their golden years. Eric Swanson directs. To June 9. Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, $30-$85; broadwayinchicago.com

“Viva la Mort”: The Conspirators present a musical about a pop-icon who returns to her hometown. Wm. Bullion directs. To June 9. Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark, $25; conspirewithus.org

“Pro-Am”: First Floor Theater presents Brynne Frauenhoffer’s play set in Miami’s professional-amateur porn scene. Rebecca Willingham directs. To June 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $5-$35; firstfloortheater.com

Tiffany Topol plays Carole King in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Liz Lauren

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”: The story of the singer-songwriter whose hit songs were the soundtrack for a generation. Jim Corti and Johanna McKenzie Miller co-direct. To June 16. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, $28-$79; paramountaurora.com

“Murder in the Cathedral”: City Lit Theater presents T.S. Eliot’s dramatization of the martyrdom of Archbishop Thomas Becket at the hands of knights loyal to King Henry II in 1170. Terry McCabe directs. To June 16. In the sanctuary of Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $30, $34; citylit.org

“Poor People! The Parody Musical.”: Hell in a Handbag Productions presents Tyler Anthony Smith’s homage to many of the characters, songs and tropes of those very expensive Broadway and West End musicals about the less fortunate. Stephanie Shaw directs. To June 16. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $25-$60; handbagproductions.org

The cast of Hell in a Handbag Productions’ “POOR PEOPLE! The Parody Musical.” Rick Aguilar Studios

“The Danish Play”: Three Crows Theatre presents Sonny Mills’ account of their great-aunt’s true story of resistance and survival during World War II and in the years after. Kirstin Franklin directs. To June 16. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, Free-$50; raventheatre.com

“The Prodigal Daughter:” The third installment of Joshua Allen’s Grand Boulevard Trilogy about Black families in Chicago in the early 20th century, with each story set on a different floor of a South Side apartment building. Jerrell L. Henderson directs. To June 23. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $35-$45; raventheatre.com

“Black Sunday”: Dolores Diaz’s drama is set in April 1935 in the dust storm-riddled plains of Texas where a family is struggling to keep their farm afloat amidst a mounting series of environmental disasters. Helen Young directs. To June 29. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington, $52-$67; timelinetheatre.com

Michael Metcalf (from left), Adrian Aguilar, Jason Michael Evans, Andrew MacNaughton in “Jersey Boys” at the Mercury Theater. Liz Lauren

“Native Son”: Nambi E. Kelly’s adaptation of Richard Wright’s classic novel about a young black man struggling to realize his dreams in a world that has shut him out. To June 30. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood; $45; lifelinetheatre.com

“The Choir of Man”: Set in a pub, the show features pop, rock, folk and pub anthems including songs by Adele, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luther Vandross and more. To July 14. Apollo Theatre, 2550 N. Lincoln, $35-$109; choirofmanchicago.com

“Jersey Boys”: The first built-in-Chicago production of the hit musical which recounts the story of the iconic singing group, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. To July 28. Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport, $60-$90; mercurytheaterchicago.com

“Pedal Power Playground” Courtesy of Cabinet of Curiosity

Pedal Powered Playground: Cabinet of Curiosity and Working Bikes present an outdoor spectacle celebration featuring large interactive sculptures, bikes that power whimsical devices, a puppet show and more. To Aug. 10. Various locations, Free; cocechicago.com

Steppenwolf’s LookOut Series: A summerlong lineup of local comedy, storytelling, music, solo works, drag and burlesque showcases, poetry artists and more. To Aug. 16. Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted, prices vary; steppenwolf.org

“The Magic Parlour”: Dennis Watkins’ highly acclaimed show features 90 minutes of close-up magic for an intimate audience. To Aug. 31. The Magic Parlour, 50 W. Randolph, $85, $115; themagicparlourchicago.com

The Second City Mainstage’s 112th Revue”: The cast works new material into the show every night and the audience’s laughter helps shape the final show which opens on June 13 in an open run. The Second City, 230 W. North, $39+; secondcity.com

“Oh, the Places You’ll Glow”: The Second City e.t.c. ensemble weighs the politics of a one-night stand, explores an unconventional school for troubled youths and discovers who really runs hell. Open run. The Second City, 230 W. North, $35+; secondcity.com

“The Singularity Play”: Jackalope Theatre presents Jay Stull’s existential comedy/sci-fi horror story about a theater troupe that gathers to rehearse a new play written by an advanced AI named “Denise.” Georgette Verdin directs. May 19-June 22. Berger Park, 6205 N. Sheridan, $15-$35; jackalopetheatre.org

“Beetlejuice: The Musical”: Adapted from Tim Burton’s film about an unusual teenager whose life changes when she movies with her family into a house haunted by a dead couple and a double-crossing demon. May 21-26. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $52.50-$167.50; broadwayinchicago.com

“Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution”: Nambi E. Kelley blends the historical and the personal in the story of civil rights activist Kwame Ture, born Stokely Carmichael. Tasia A. Jones directs. May 24-June 16. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $56-$88; courttheatre.org

“A Little Night Music”: Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s classic musical follows a series of interwoven love affairs during one weekend in the country. L. Walter Stearns directs. May 24-July 14. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston, $30-$59; theo-u.com

Rhinoceros Theater Festival: Curious Theatre Branch presents the 35th annual festival featuring plays, music and performances from more than 50 companies and solo artists. May 25-June 30. Various locations and prices; rhinofest.com

Renowned magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong brings his immersive experience of puzzles and cryptology to Chicago Shakespeare Theater in “The Enigmatist.” Justin Barbin

“The Enigmatist”: New York Times crossword constructor and magician David Kwong presents his immersive experience of puzzles and cryptology. May 29-June 30. Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, $59+; chicagoshakes.com

“The Second City’s Beach Party (No Beach Included)”: Enjoy favorite songs, sketches and characters culled from the comedy ensemble’s 65-year archive. May 30-Aug. 31. The Second City, 230 W. North, $29+; secondcity.com

“Die Hard 4 Your Luv”: It’s New Year’s Eve 1999 and a group of sinister terrorists are holding the world’s most popular boy band hostage until the world’s nations hand over their Y2K codes. May 31-July 13. Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard, $25; thefactorytheater.com

“Garters: A Queer Immersive Romantasy Play”: Natalie Zutter’s play is an epic fantasy that addresses the limited roles available to women and nonbinary folks in quest stories. May 31-July 7. Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark, $27; otherworldtheatre.org

Gloria Bond Clunie Playwright’s Festival: Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents staged readings of new plays by Chicago-based African American playwrights Jessica Posey, Michael Jones and Nehanda Loiseau Julot. June 1-2. Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston, $10, $15; cityofevanston.com

“Six”: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s modern musical retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII. June 4-July 14. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Monroe, $39-$124; broadwayinchicago.com

“Three Sisters”: Invictus Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s classic drama about siblings who are weary of their oppressive life in the country and long to return to Moscow. Charles Askenaizer directs. June 4-July 14. Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park, $25, $35; invictustheatreco.com

“Queens of the Blues”: TriCoastal Entertainment Group presents a new musical that captures the heart of the African American experience through the lives of four blues queens: Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Koko Taylor and Etta James. June 7-30. Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan, $75-$95; fineartsbuilding,com/studebaker/

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: BrightSide Theatre stages Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s the classic musical. Jeffrey Cass directs. June 7-23. Madden Theatre, North Central College, 171 Chicago, Naperville, $32-$37; brightsidetheatre.com

“The Salon”: Michelle Renee’ Bester’s play about a neighborhood beauty salon that may have to close unless the staff can come together and save it. Bester directs. June 8-July 28. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $56.50-$66.50; blackensembletheater.org

“Qualia”: Subtext Studio Theatre presents Ashleigh Ann Gardner’s love story that explores AI, human relationships and the imperfection of human existence. Omar Fernandez directs. June 8-29. Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison, Oak Park, $27, $32; subtextstudiotc.org

“Bio-Dad, An Audio Play”: A Theater in the Dark presents a listening party for its new play about a character known as “The Kid,” who sets off on a quest after stumbling across a radio show made by their late biological father. June 9. Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro, 3905 N. Lincoln, $10, available for streaming June 10; atheaterinthedark.com

“The Kite Runner”: Matthew Spangler’s adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. June 11-23. CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, $35-$119; broadwayinchicago.com

“Little Bear Ridge Road”: Laurie Metcalf stars in the world premiere of Samuel D. Hunter’s comedy-drama about the last two members of a family tree, an estranged aunt and nephew, who reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father’s passing. Joe Mantello directs. June 13-July 21. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20+; steppenwolf.org

“1619: The Journey of the People”: Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents Tim Williams III’s musical that traces the African American journey toward freedom and equality. Tim Rhoze and Williams co-direct. June 15-30. Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston, $32; fjtheatre.com

“Corduroy”: Barry Kornhauser’s adaptation of Don Freeman’s classic children’s books, “Corduroy” and “A Pocket for Corduroy,” which follow the adventures of the beloved bear. Amber Mak directs. June 18-July 14. Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, 800 E. Grand, $42, $26 for 12 and under; chicagoshakes.com

“Beehive: The 60s Musical”: A celebration of 1960s female empowerment includes classics such as “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Be My Baby” and more. Deidre Goodwin directs. June 19-Aug. 11. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $60+; marriotttheatre.com

“The Hot Wing King”: Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a fun night of pre-competition prep for Memphis’ annual hot wing festival that just might turn into a disaster. Lili-Anne Brown directs. June 20-July 21. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$90; writerstheatre.org

“Zac Efron”: Token Theatre presents David Rhee and Wai Yim’s play about two Asian Americans looking for love and the complexities that come with their adventures. Alan Muraoka directs. June 20-July 21. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells, $40; tokentheatre.net

“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”: Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown’s world premiere musical adaptation of John Berendt’s non-fiction book set in Savannah, Georgia, about a murder and sensational trial that uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil. Rob Ashford directs. June 25-Aug. 4. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$165; goodmantheatre.org

“Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The musical revue that journeys through the Harlem Renaissance via the music of Fats Waller. E. Faye Butler directs. June 26-Aug. 18. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $52.95-105.45; drurylanetheatre.com

“Romeo and Juliet”: Midsommer Flight presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Beth Wolf directs. June 28-Aug. 4. Performed at various park throughout the summer, Free; midsommerflight.com

“2 Pianos 4 Hands”: Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra’s play about two pianists who play hits from classical to pop while reliving their quest for musical greatness. Ron Lindley directs. July 5-Aug. 4. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$89; northlight.org

“The Last Wide Open”: Audrey Cefaly and Matt M. Nielson’s new musical play is the story of a waitress and immigrant dishwasher and the mystical ways the universe conspires to bring us all together. July 5-Aug. 18. American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln, $25-$55; americanbluestheater.com

“Million Dollar Quartet”: Paramount Theatre’s third performance space opens with Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux’s look inside a 1956 recording session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Jim Corti and Creg Sclavi co-direct. Performances begin July 10 in an open run. Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Aurora, $65; paramountaurora.com

“Million Dollar Quartet”: The musical play takes us inside a 1956 recording session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Michael Rader directs. July 11-Aug. 4. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $45; metropolisarts.com

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!”: Written by best-selling children’s author Mo Willems, this is the story about how a pigeon saves the day. Lorenzo Rush Jr. directs. July 12-Aug. 11. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $15.75; marriotttheatre.com

Physical Theater Festival: The annual showcase of physical theater begins with free outdoor shows on July 13 and free virtual events on July 14. International, national and local performances, workshops and conversations take place at various locations July 15-21, $20, festival pass $100; physicalfestival.com

“Alice By Heart”: Kokandy Productions presents Steven Sater, Jessie Nelson and Duncan Sheik’s musical about a young girl who takes refuge in her beloved copy of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Derek Van Barham and Brittney Brown co-direct. July 18-Sept. 29. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $45, $55; kokandyproductions.com

“Wells and Welles”: Lucid Theater presents Amy Crider’s drama based on true events about a meeting between actor Orson Welles and author HG Wells. Amber Mandley directs. July 18-Aug. 11. Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $25; eventbrite.com

“The Lord of the Rings — A Musical Tale”: The U.S. premiere celebrates the magical world of Middle-earth as Frodo embarks on his perilous journey to the dark realms of Mordor. July 19-Sept. 1. Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, 800 E. Grand, $47+; chicagoshakes.com

“A Case for the Existence of God”: Steep Theatre presents Samuel D. Hunter’s drama about two single parents who search for understanding and connection as they confront crises of parenting and financial insecurity. Robin Witt directs. The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa, $10-$40; steeptheatre.com

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf”: Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents Ntozake Shange’s classic choreopoem that uses poetry, song and movement to tell the stories of seven women. July 20-Aug. 4. Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston, $32; cityofevanston.org

“Peter and the Starcatcher”: Paramount Theatre presents the prequel to the story of Peter Pan which recounts the early adventures of the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Nate Cohen directs. July 24-Sept. 1. Paramount Theatre’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena, Aurora, $40-$55; paramountaurora.com

“Obliteration”: The Gift Theatre presents Andrew Hinderaker’s fusion of stand-up and theater that tells the story of two comedians trying to make sense of a world that’s falling apart. Hinderaker directs. July 25-Aug. 3. Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted, $30; steppenwolf.org

“In His Hands”: First Floor Theatre presents Benjamin Benne’s play about two men exploring a potential new relationship while a voice from the past threatens the connection. Micah Figueroa directs. July 25-Aug. 25. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, Free-$35; firstfloortheater.com

“Carousel”: Music Theater Works presents Rogers and Hammerstein’s classic musical. Sasha Gerritson directs. Aug. 8-18. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $19.50-$106; musictheaterworks.com

Chicago Music Theatre Festival: Kokandy Productions showcases new musicals by emerging and innovative artists who push the boundaries of storytelling. Aug. 8-11. Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted, $20; steppenwolf.org

“Back to the Future: The Musical”: Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard’s musical theater adaptation of the popular film. Aug. 13-Sept 1. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $40-$135; broadwayinchicago.com

“Network”: Invictus Theatre presents Lee Hall’s adaptation of the Paddy Chayefsky’s screenplay about a television news anchorman plunged into despair when his ratings drop, and he is fired. Charles Askenaizer directs. Aug. 13-Sept. 29. Windy City Playhouse, 3014 Irving Park, $25, $45; invictustheatreco.com

“1776”: The Tony Award-winning musical, centered around the birth of a nation, brings to life the most formative events in American history. Nick Bowling directs. Aug. 21-Oct. 13. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $60+; marriotttheatre.com

“The Full Monty”: The musical about a group of unemployed steelworkers who decide to create a male strip show to help provide for their families. Jim Corti directs. Aug. 21-Oct. 6. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, $28-$79; paramountaurora.com

Sandra Delgado wrote and stars in “La Havana Madrid,” her critically- acclaimed, live theater/nightclub experience inspired by true stories of an actual 1960’s Latino supper club in Chicago and the newly arrived Colombian, Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants who met, danced and discovered their destinies there. JOEL MAISONET

“The House of Ideas”: The final installment of Mark Pracht’s trilogy about the history of comic books examines the rise of Marvel and the fraught relationship of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Terry McCabe directs. Aug. 23-Oct. 6. City Lit Theatre at Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $35; citylit.org

“La Havana Madrid”: Collaboraction and Teatro Vista present a staged version of Sandra Delgado’s musical play about a 1960s Chicago nightclub where newly arrived Latino immigrants gathered to the rhythms of mambo and salsa. 6 p.m. Aug. 23. Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph, Free; collaboraction.org

“The Audience”: Peter Morgan’s drama about Queen Elizabeth II and the private audiences she held with her prime ministers. Aug. 28-Oct. 20. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $52.95-105.45; drurylanetheatre.com

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”: The Tony Award-winning play, based on a story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, picks up 19 years after the last Harry Potter film left off as Harry, Ron and Hermione are joined by a new generation at Hogwarts School for an unbelievable new journey. Sept. 10, 2024-Feb. 1, 2025. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $49-$193; broadwayinchicago.com