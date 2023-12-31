Bears’ position-by-position grades vs. the Falcons

Grading the Bears’ performance in their 37-17 win Sunday over the Falcons at Soldier Field:

QUARTERBACK: A

Firing an opening salvo with a 32-yard pass to DJ Moore on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, Justin Fields (20-for-32, 268 yards, one TD, zero INTs, 99.5 rating) found a sweet spot that ignited a 432-yard, 37-point outburst against a Falcons defense that came in ranked sixth in scoring and ninth in yards. He added 11 carries for 45 yards and a TD.

RUNNING BACKS: A

Khalil Herbert (18 carries, 124 yards, TD) solidified his lead-back status with a second consecutive 100-yard game. Herbert had a 38-yard run to the 1-yard line, then scored from there. Roschon Johnson scored on a two-yard run and had a helping hand in pushing Fields to convert a fourth-and-one sneak.

RECEIVERS: A

DJ Moore (nine catches, 159 yards, TD) made several difference-making plays and had receptions of 32, 32 and 28 yards, plus a nifty catch for a nine-yard TD. With TE Cole Kmet active but banged up, Robert Tonyan (three catches, 40 yards) ably pitched in.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A

C Lucas Patrick gamely gutted it out despite a knee injury. Patrick and LG Teven Jenkins paved the way for Johnson’s TD run, as the Bears rushed for 192 yards and three TDs on 37 carries. LT Braxton Jones got a break when his false start nullified a fumbled snap the Falcons recovered. It was that kind of day for the Bears.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B

Rookie DT Gervon Dexter (four tackles) continued his ascent in the second half of the season with 1.5 sacks. DE Montez Sweat had one tackle and no sacks but still made an impact with a QB hit that forced a punt. DE DeMarcus Walker had a half-sack and stopped Bijan Robinson for no gain. Rookie DT Zacch Pickens broke up a pass.

LINEBACKERS: B

Not many splash plays on a day when the defensive line and secondary made most of the big plays. T.J. Edwards (two tackles) had a tackle for loss, a QB hit and an interception. Tremaine Edmunds (five tackles) had a pass breakup that could have been an INT.

SECONDARY: B

CB Tyrique Stevenson (five tackles) left briefly with an injury but returned and had two INTs and a pass breakup that led to a punt.

S Jaquan Brisker (five tackles) didn’t react well on Tyler Allgeier’s 75-yard TD on a screen pass but still made plays. CB Jaylon Johnson left with a shoulder injury. CB Kyler Gordon had an INT.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B-

Avoided disaster when Dee Alford nearly returned Cairo Santos’ missed 55-yard FG for a TD. Patrick hustled to help Tonyan trip Alford, who also seemed to trip himself up near the Bears’ 10. Santos made two 42-yard FGs. Trent Taylor had a 15-yard punt return. Trenton Gill averaged 37 net yards on four punts.

COACHING: A

Almost a statement kind of game for Matt Eberflus. The Bears were mostly on-point in every key area, scored on their first possession and never trailed. Bears converted a fourth-and-one on a ‘‘tush push,’’ even with 185-pound WR Tyler Scott aiding in pushing Fields.