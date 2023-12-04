The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson could return for Lions game

Stevenson was injured while intercepting a pass during red zone seven-on-seven drills Nov. 25, two days before the Bears played the Vikings

By  Patrick Finley
   
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson hurt his ankle in practice two days before the Vikings game.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is trending toward playing against the Lions on Sunday, which would mark 15 days after he sprained his ankle in practice.

“It looks that way. ...” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday after Bears players returned to Halas Hall following a bye. “Certainly like where he is.”

Stevenson was injured while intercepting a pass during red zone seven-on-seven drills Nov. 25, two days before the Bears played the Vikings. Stevenson was ruled out the next day, with fellow rookie Terell Smith taking his place.

Stevenson, the Bears’ second-round pick, had started all 11 games up to that point. His 11th was his best — he intercepted Lions quarterback Jared Goff and forced a fumble on a kick return in the Bears’ loss at Ford Field.

Eberflus left open the possibility that Smith could still see playing time even with Stevenson back, saying the Bears always try to incorporate as many young talented players as possible. Smith was solid in the team’s Week 12 win against the Vikings.

