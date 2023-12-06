The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Caleb Williams? Drake Maye? Justin Fields has no worries about his future

The Bears are in line to have options at quarterback in the 2024 draft, but Fields said his faith in god is all he needs. “If I’m here next year [or] if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am as a person. My happiness will still be in the same place ... will still be in god.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Caleb Williams? Drake Maye? Justin Fields has no worries about his future
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws the ball against the Vikings.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

With Justin Fields’ future as the Bears’ franchise quarterback possibly in the balance heading into the final five games of the season, Fields turned philosophical when asked Wednesday if he heard outside questions about what his team could do at quarterback next year.

“Life isn’t fair. So me personally I’m focused on what I can control. The rest is in god’s hands,” Fields said. “You just put everything in god’s hands you know it’s going to turn out good for you. If I’m here next year [or] if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am as a person. My happiness will still be in the same place, will still be in god, and really just football-wise, life stuff in general.

“I think my faith in god ... my hope in god is just so much more than anything that can be thrown at me on this earth. That’s why I don’t really stress over stuff like that, over stuff I can’t control. I know that god’s got me and I’m gonna be good. I’m very blessed in the position I am in, and I think a million people would love to be in the position I am right now. [I’m] not taking that for granted and just taking each and every moment I have, every day up here to the fullest.”

Fields has career highs in passer rating (92.3) and passing yards per game (198.4) in eight starts this season, but has been inconsistently productive. The Bears currently own No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, via the trade with the 1-11 Panthers for the No. 1 overall pick last season. so USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye could be options.

But by now, Fields is used to the scrutiny and the criticism that comes with the job and the speculation about his future and the Bears’ having other options for 2024.

“Shoot, since I got to Chicago, y’all [media] don’t hold back,” Fields said. “I hear from y’all. I hear from fans. I don’t take any of it personal because I know everybody’s entitled to their opinions on certain things. that’s one thing I try not to do is try not to take anything personal and just go about it that way.

He knows he has a future in the NFL, whether it’s with the Bears or another team.

“I’ve had [times] in my life, to where I wanted things to happen and it didn’t go that way and it ended up going another way and it worked out better than I could have imagined,” Fields said. “That’s why I don’t stress about stuff that happened. [I’m] just controlling what I can control and being the best person I can be. Striving to be the best player I can be.”

Fields still has five games to write the 2023 story, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Lions at Soldier Field. This will be his third game back from a dislocated thumb that forced him to miss four games.

“I’m really just trying to be consistent. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Fields said. “You can play good one game, play bad the other. So I think me just trying to be consistent and trying to be better than I was yesterday. Just trying to continually improve as a person and a player and better myself every day.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Uh-oh, Bears fans: The Packers have a quarterback
Bears injury update: (almost) everyone’s healthy
Bears’ Matt Eberflus says ‘extreme patience’ necessary in rebuild, but will he get it?
First-and-10: Luke Getsy on the spot in Bears’ stretch drive
NFL Power Rankings: Mitch Trubisky gets keys to playoff team
Justin Jones is Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
The Latest
Shane Drohan. (Boston Red Sox)
White Sox
White Sox select left-hander Shane Drohan in Rule 5 Draft
“We had some early spring training looks on him this year, and we liked what we saw, and during the season, as well,” general manager Chris Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Rendering of the interior of a new “global terminal” planned at O’Hare International Airport.
Fran Spielman Show
Johnson urged to ‘find solutions that work for the airlines’ to salvage O’Hare expansion
Days after announcing his departure from the job growth agency known as World Business Chicago, Michael Fassnacht urged City Hall and the two major carriers to work out their differences on a massive project that started at $8.7 billion but has ballooned to $12.1 billion.
By Fran Spielman
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Elgin police officer charged with child pornography possession
Jordan Collins, 33, was placed on administrative leave after being charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in DeKalb County.
By Kade Heather
 
White_Sox_Reinsdorf_Baseball_1_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf meets with Nashville mayor
White Sox decline comment, but potential move to Music City viewed as long shot
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jordan Love celebrating after the Packers beat the Chiefs 27-19 on Sunday night in Green Bay.
Bears
Uh-oh, Bears fans: The Packers have a quarterback
Jordan Love has looked excellent the past three weeks, and it’s not a blip.
By Rick Morrissey
 