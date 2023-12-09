The Not-Quite-Mock Draft: 10 players who’d help Bears

The Bears are backsliding toward a remarkable opportunity.

If the season ended today, they would draft first — a product of the Panthers, owners of the worst record in the NFL, having traded them the pick — and fifth overall.

Even if the Bears’ own pick gets less valuable with a few wins over the last five games of the season, they should be in position to do something special.

In the last 72 years, the Bears have had two top-10 picks in a draft twice.

All they did with those picks was draft three Pro Football Hall of Famers — defensive lineman Dan Hampton, the fourth pick in 1979; linebacker Dick Butkus, the third pick in 1965; and running back Gale Sayers, the fourth pick in 1965.

No pressure, Ryan Poles.

Provided he’s retained after this season, the Bears’ general manager could have a chance to draft a generational quarterback first overall. He’ll have an opportunity to help the Bears in areas they sorely need, too, from wide receiver to both lines and even tight end.

With the college season almost over — and many of the best players expected to skip their bowl games — here’s an early look at 10 players who would fill the Bears’ needs:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

USC QB Caleb Williams

6-1, 215-pound junior

2023 stats: 266-for-388 for 3,633 yards, 30 TDs and 5 INTs.

Why he makes sense: No amount of picking him apart between now and April — He cried after a loss! — should muddy the fact that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has been the best draft prospect two years running. USC’s disappointing season falls on a defense that finished in the bottom 10% of FBS in points and yards.

The Bears’ big question: If they draft first and the most obvious No. 1 pick since Trevor Lawrence is available, how can they possibly say no?

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

6-4, 230-pound sophomore

2023 stats: 269-for-425 for 3,608 yards, 24 TDs and 9 INTs

Why he makes sense: Maye’s size makes him a more prototypical pro prospect than Williams. He has thrown for almost 8,000 yards the last two years. As C.J. Stroud has proved, sometimes teams — including the Bears — can’t see the best quarterback prospect when he’s staring them in the face.

The Bears’ big question: Would they dare trade the No. 2 pick? Poles made one of the best trades in years when he dealt the No. 1 pick. He’d get even more for the No. 2 in 2024.

Wide receiver

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

6-4, 205-pound junior

2023 stats: 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 TDs

Why he makes sense: The Hall of Famer’s son has been the best college receiver in each of the last two seasons. “Maserati Marv” is probably the surest thing in a draft that increasingly values receivers. Seven have been picked in the top 12 over the past three drafts.

The Bears’ big question: Is there any way to draft Harrison and a ­quarterback? Probably not — ­Harrison should be picked third. If he joins the Bears, it’s with Justin Fields as his passer.

LSU WR Malik Nabers

6 feet, 200-pound junior

2023 stats: 86 catches for 1,546 yards and 14 TDs

Why he makes sense: He led the ­nation in receiving yards and was tied for second in touchdowns. Though he lacks the elite size of Harrison, Nabers’ explosiveness is his best attribute. He led the country in plays of more than 10, 20 and 30 yards this year.

The Bears’ big question: Would they prefer Nabers to Florida State’s Keon Coleman or Washington’s Rome Odunze? At least one of the three should be available with the Bears’ second pick in the first round.

Tight end

Georgia TE Brock Bowers

6-4, 240-pound junior

2023 stats: 56 catches for 714 yards and 6 TDs

Why he makes sense: Bowers has been one of the most productive college players ever at his position, totaling 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He even has five rushing touchdowns.

The Bears’ big question: Can they draft a tight end months after giving Cole Kmet a four-year, $50 million contract? If the Bears believe in Bowers’ production, absolutely. Kmet is an in-line weapon, and Bowers can be moved all around the field.

Offensive line

Notre Dame T Joe Alt

6-8, 322-pound junior

2023 stats: Allowed one sack and five pressures.

Why he makes sense: He’s the fourth Irish All-American at left tackle since 2015. Before posting an outstanding junior season, he was a freshman All-American and allowed no sacks as a sophomore.

The Bears’ big question: Do they believe in Braxton Jones? He’ll be cheap for another two seasons and has been in the middle of the pack this season. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 11th-best pass-blocker among all tackles but the 44th-best run blocker.

Penn State T Olu Fashanu

6-6, 317-pound junior

2023 stats: Allowed zero sacks and 10 pressures.

Why he makes sense: The next sack that Fashanu gives up in college will be his first. Pro Football Focus has never given him a pass-blocking grade lower than 84.0, which is elite. He’s this year’s Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The Bears’ big question: Are they finally ready to commit draft resources to the offensive line? Their starting line has only two players they drafted above the third round — right tackle Darnell Wright and left guard Teven Jenkins.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

UCLA edge Laiatu Latu

6-5, 265-pound senior

2023 stats: 13 sacks, 21 ½ tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions

Why he makes sense: The Washington transfer has been a monster in his two years at UCLA, totaling 23½ sacks and 35½ tackles for loss. His 13 sacks this season are tied for the fourth-most in FBS.

The Bears’ big question: Are they comfortable with his medical evaluation? A neck injury left him medically retired for nine months after Washington officials said five experts recommended he stop playing football. He returned and enrolled at UCLA.

Alabama edge Dallas Turner

6-4, 252-pound junior

2023 stats: 9 sacks, 13 ½ tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

Why he makes sense: The Bears were tempted by Will Anderson last year. His former running mate is less of a sure thing, and his athleticism might make him a better fit in a 3-4 scheme.

The Bears’ big question: Can they draft an edge rusher after giving Montez Sweat a four-year, $98 million deal? Heck, yes. Good teams need at least two pass rushers. Drafting one gives the Bears better cost certainty than trying to fill via free agency.

Defensive tackle

Illinois DT Jer’Zhan newton

6-2, 295-pound junior

2023 stats: 7 ½ sacks, 8 ½ tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 4 blocked kicks

Why he makes sense: “Johnny” Newton posted one of the best seasons in school history — he’s the Illini’s first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 29 years. His 18 career sacks are tied for the most in program history among tackles.

The Bears’ big question: Would they take a defensive tackle high? If coach Matt Eberflus is still around, they might — a great defensive tackle is, in theory, the engine of his defense.

