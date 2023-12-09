Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Defensive end Montez Sweat has been the multiplier the Bears expected him to be when they signed him to a five-year, $98 million contract following a trade with the Commanders.

The Bears are averaging 19.5 pressures in Sweat’s four games, according to Pro Football Focus (up from 14.5 in their first eight games) and the defense has seven interceptions in the last two games. Sweat has 2.5 sacks and 18 pressures in his four games.

Sweat’s presence has allowed the Bears to be more creative — not only creating advantageous matchups, but also giving looks the offense hasn’t seen. Against the Vikings, defensive line coach Travis Smith used ends Sweat and Yannick Ngakoue on the left side of the line, creating a one-on-one opportunity that Sweat parlayed into a sack of Joshua Dobbs.

“You have some rushers — whether they’re d-tackles or ends, they’re one-side players or one-position players,” Smith said. “He’s shown so far that he can play both sides and also move around a little bit, so that allows you to do things like that. When you have that freedom and opportunity, you might as well take advantage of it.”

The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL this season, anchored by Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell and veteran left tackle Taylor Decker. But two-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow is out with a knee injury. Right guard Graham Glasgow likely moves to center, but that creates a vulnerability at guard, where rookie Colby Sorsdal has been shaky in spot assignments this season.

TRENDING

The Bears had just nine takeaways in their first 10 games — and four of those were in garbage time. But they have eight legitimate takeaways in their last two games, including seven interceptions by six players — cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebackers T.J. Edwards (2) and Tremaine Edmunds.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had thrown just five interceptions in nine games before the Bears intercepted him three times in his first 22 passes on Nov. 19 at Ford Field.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Utilizing more designed runs, Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in the best run/pass groove of the season against the Lions at Ford Field. He had 18 carries for 104 yards (5.8 average), including a 29-yard run. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown for a 105.2 passer rating.

The Lions don’t figure to allow Fields to run like that this time, so it’s up to Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to take advantage of that.

X-FACTOR

After nearly upsetting the Lions at Ford Field, the Bears are in better shape this time — at home, outdoors against a dome team, coming off a bye and almost completely healthy. If they’re making big-picture strides under Matt Eberflus, this is the time to prove it — against a playoff-contending divisional opponent.

