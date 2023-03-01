NFLPA poll ranking workplace experience ranks Bears 13th

The Bears finished 13th out of 32 teams in the NFLPA’s first-ever team report card, which measures each club’s amenities and staff. The survey of about 1,300 players, released Wednesday, was created to help players make free-agent decisions and to improve league standards.

The Bears received a D+ in quality of training table food — although that was merely tied for 18th place — and a C- in support for players’ families. The NFLPA said the Bears are one of 11 teams that don’t offer daycare.

Travel received a C- from Bears players. They’re one of seven teams that don’t have first-class seating for players. Bears players do not have roommates on the road.

The union said Bears players flagged the tempo of practices and workouts as problematic; head coach Matt Eberflus was docked one practice last offseason for exceeding the acceptable physicality required by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Bears players gave their weight room an A, their strength staff an A-, their training room an A+ and their training staff an A-. Players gave their room, which was part of the Halas Hall renovation in 2019, an A.

