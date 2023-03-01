The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

NFLPA poll ranking workplace experience ranks Bears 13th

The survey of about 1,300 players, released Wednesday, was created to help players make free-agent decisions and to improve league standards.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE NFLPA poll ranking workplace experience ranks Bears 13th
The floor of the Bears’ new Halas Hall locker room is shown.

The Bears renovated their locker room at Halas Hall in 2019. | Matt Sisneros/Chicago Bears

The Bears finished 13th out of 32 teams in the NFLPA’s first-ever team report card, which measures each club’s amenities and staff.  The survey of about 1,300 players, released Wednesday, was created to help players make free-agent decisions and to improve league standards.

The Bears received a D+ in quality of training table food — although that was merely tied for 18th place — and a C- in support for players’ families. The NFLPA said the Bears are one of 11 teams that don’t offer daycare.

Travel received a C- from Bears players. They’re one of seven teams that don’t have first-class seating for players. Bears players do not have roommates on the road.

The union said Bears players flagged the tempo of practices and workouts as problematic; head coach Matt Eberflus was docked one practice last offseason for exceeding the acceptable physicality required by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Bears players gave their weight room an A, their strength staff an A-, their training room an A+ and their training staff an A-. Players gave their room, which was part of the Halas Hall renovation in 2019, an A.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Arrest warrant issued for top draft prospect Jalen Carter
‘Bear Down & Out’: Insightful documentary sums up why Chicago’s on the verge of losing its team
Ryan Poles has no regrets about Chase Claypool trade, but is he ready to pay him?
NFL Combine notes: Packers GM awaits word from Aaron Rodgers
Bears GM Ryan Poles is all for trading back in draft, but ‘it just depends how far back’
Bears keep preaching faith in QB Justin Fields
The Latest
Max Domi sits on the ice.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks enter NHL rental market with big trades out of the way
Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou are the two remaining Hawks most likely to move before Friday’s deadline. If such trades happen, they’ll be much simpler than the Jake McCabe and Patrick Kane monstrosities that preceded them.
By Ben Pope
 
Dozens of officers on Wednesday walk through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse following a hearing for Oak Lawn Police Officer Patrick O’Donnell, who faces charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection with the beating of a teenager during an arrest last summer in the southwest suburb.
Crime
In courtroom packed with fellow officers, Oak Lawn cop pleads not guilty to battery, misconduct charges in teen’s arrest
Officer Patrick O’Donnell was ordered released on his own recognizance following a bond hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse that was attended by dozens of his fellow officers.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Young’s Dalen Davis (3) shoots against Downers Grove North.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from the sectional semifinals of the IHSA state playoffs.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Benet’s Lenee Beaumont.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA girls basketball state finals
Benet plays Geneva in the semifinals. The Vikings are back at state for the first time since winning back-to-back 4A titles in 2017-18.
By Mike Clark
 
US-JUSTICE-INTERNET-MEDIA
Columnists
How the Supreme Court has promoted myths about sex offender registries
Twenty years ago, the justices deemed registration preventive rather than punitive.
By Jacob Sullum
 