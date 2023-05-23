The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson misses OTAs

Johnson is going into the final season of his rookie contract and is up for an extension.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson misses OTAs
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson tries to make a tackle against the Eagles.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A player can miss Organized Team Activities for any reason, and Bears coach Matt Eberflus was quick to point out that they’re voluntary, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s absence has everyone’s attention because he’s up for a contract extension and hasn’t gotten it yet.

Johnson was not on the field for practice Tuesday, and Eberflus didn’t say whether he’d been part of the offseason workout program.

The next two weeks of OTAs are optional, then the Bears have mandatory minicamp June 13-15. When asked if Johnson told him whether he’ll be at Halas Hall for those practices, Eberflus said, “I’m not going to comment on that. I know we talked about that, but ask him when you see him.”

It’s hard to know when that will be.

When negotiations slowed between the Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith last year, Smith missed the first 15 practices and two preseason games before deciding to play out his contract. The Bears traded him to the Ravens in October.

The Bears drafted Johnson out of Utah in the second round in 2020, and he quickly proved himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

He missed the last three games of last season with rib and finger injuries, but Eberflus said he has recovered and is cleared to practice.

“He’s good to go,” Eberflus said.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields: ‘I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins’
NFL votes to flex ‘Thursday Night Football’ games in Weeks 13-17 in 2023
NFL OKs use of emergency third quarterback
Royals star Salvador Perez goes to bat for his mentor, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
Vegas sees ’dog days ahead for Bears
In a wide-open NFC North, you can’t hide the Lions’ eyes
The Latest
Chicago Bears Training Camp
Bears
Justin Fields: ‘I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins’
There’s a lot at stake for Justin Fields this season.
By Patrick Finley
 
Kahookele Napuahinano Sumberg, whose family is originally from Hawaii, stands in front of a display case for the Field Museum’s new exhibit, “Chicago’s Legacy Hula.”
Entertainment and Culture
Hula dance not about grass skirts and coconut-shell bikini tops
New Field Museum exhibit aims to educate visitors about the real Hula and Hawaiian Islanders’ connections to Chicago.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A ComEd truck.
Business
Record-setting rate hike sought by ComEd is more than $914M too high, utility watchdog argues
The Citizens Utility Board claims ComEd’s requested $1.5 billion rate increase over the next four years would increase its profits more than bolster their stated clean-energy priorities.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Purdue v Illinois
College Sports
No laughing: Would Illinois be a contender for an expanded football playoff in 2023?
Illini coach Bret Bielema was at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time the other day, a perfect opportunity to put the question to him.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago police officers investigating a shooting on a past Memorial Day weekend.
City Hall
Yellow-vested Peacekeepers, funded by the state, will patrol Chicago streets Memorial Day weekend
Thirty members of a “crisis prevention and response unit” are set to help out at large street gatherings to try to help keep the peace.
By Frank Main
 