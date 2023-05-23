Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson misses OTAs

A player can miss Organized Team Activities for any reason, and Bears coach Matt Eberflus was quick to point out that they’re voluntary, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s absence has everyone’s attention because he’s up for a contract extension and hasn’t gotten it yet.

Johnson was not on the field for practice Tuesday, and Eberflus didn’t say whether he’d been part of the offseason workout program.

The next two weeks of OTAs are optional, then the Bears have mandatory minicamp June 13-15. When asked if Johnson told him whether he’ll be at Halas Hall for those practices, Eberflus said, “I’m not going to comment on that. I know we talked about that, but ask him when you see him.”

It’s hard to know when that will be.

When negotiations slowed between the Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith last year, Smith missed the first 15 practices and two preseason games before deciding to play out his contract. The Bears traded him to the Ravens in October.

The Bears drafted Johnson out of Utah in the second round in 2020, and he quickly proved himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

He missed the last three games of last season with rib and finger injuries, but Eberflus said he has recovered and is cleared to practice.

“He’s good to go,” Eberflus said.

