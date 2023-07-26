Fields Notes: How the Bears QB fared in Wednesday’s practice

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

Practice No. 1

at Walter Payton Center

In a quick practice with limited space — weather and air quality issues moved the Bears indoors for an 80-minute session — Fields found receiver DJ Moore for a touchdown down the right sideline. In seven-on-seven drills at the end of practice, he zipped a pass to Velus Jones, who was in tight coverage.

Head coach Matt Eberflus was impressed by Fields’ rhythm and timing with his top receiving targets Wednesday, saying that “you could tell they’ve been working together a bit in the offseason.” He was pleased with the lack of mistakes that are common on the first day of camp: false starts, incorrect motions and other snafus.

Fields figures to be tested more on Thursday when the Bears are scheduled to practice outdoors at Halas Hall — and even further six days later when the team begins holding padded practices.

