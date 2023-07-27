The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Bears president Kevin Warren, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson meet again

The team and city will need to work together going forward regardless of the stadium issue, and Warren seems intent on maintaining that relationship.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Soldier Field in 2019.

Soldier Field was the site of the NFL kickoff game between the Bears and Packers in 2019.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Bears president Kevin Warren met again with Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson this week, they said in a joint statement that promised “regular dialogue” going forward.

The team has been widely expected to continue moving forward on an indoor stadium in Arlington Heights after bidding on the 326-acre Arlington Park property two years ago. As they negotiate on taxes, the Bears also have been in conversation with other suburbs about relocating. Staying in Chicago, presumably at an overhauled Soldier Field with a roof, is still possible.

Demolition is underway on the Arlington Park site, but there’s plenty left to settle before they would start building, and Soldier Field is their home for now. They have a lease with the city running through 2033, though a buyout to exit early is possible. Either way, maintaining a relationship with Johnson will be important.

The Bears moved from Wrigley Field to Soldier Field in 1971, and the facility underwent major renovations in 2003. The team played home games at University of Illinois that season.

