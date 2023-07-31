The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Moves by Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair key to Bears’ o-line overhaul

Both players have embraced new positions as the Bears put together what they believe will be their strongest offensive line in years.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Moves by Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair key to Bears' o-line overhaul
A photo of Bears left guard Teven Jenkins at practice.

Jenkins is playing his third position in three seasons for the Bears.

AP Photos

For the first time in at least three years, the Bears are heading into the season with a clear starting offensive line made up completely of starting-caliber players. Barring injury, this isn’t a year in which a late-signing free agent can show up and challenge for a job.

The versatility of Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins have been vital in putting that group together.

Whitehair moved from left guard back to center, where he began his pro career. Jenkins has had a far more turbulent time with the Bears. Former general manager Ryan Pace drafted him to be their mainstay at left tackle in 2021, he moved to right guard last season and now is slotted as the starting left guard.

“The biggest thing is having another year in this offense,” Whitehair said of Jenkins’ progress at the new position. “Having to move from right guard to left guard, he’s done a good job. He’s in a good spot, and we’re just gonna continue to grow and get better.”

The Bears brought back Braxton Jones as their starting left tackle, signed right guard Nate Davis for $30 million over three years and drafted right tackle Darnell Wright No. 10 overall.

